Funke Akindele has warmed the hearts of the majority of social media users with her post about Layi Wasabi, a social media content creator

The actress, who launched her cinema movie in December has made headlines a gazillion times since then

Layi, being one of her cast members triggered the actress to pour her heart out to him and mentioned his uniqueness

Funke Akindele, a Nigerian movie producer, actress and director made social media users smile after she celebrated one of their favourites, Layi Wasabi whose real name is Isaac Olayiwola.

Layi, although young, has recorded tremendous growth in the Nigerian digital content creation industry, bagging several awards over the years and has just newly ventured into Nollywood.

As one of the top cast on Funke Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa, Layiwola earned accolades from Funke Akindele. The accomplished creative went online using her official Instagram page to celebrate the young talent.

What Funke Akindele said about Layi

Dedicating a post to him, Funke Akindele described Layi Wasbai as one with a rare gift. In her own words:

"Olayiwola mi, you have a unique gift,a perspective that the world needs. Go for it!!! The Lord has your back and I’ve got yours too!!! Love you Son."

See Funke Akindele's post here:

The said post has now generated many emotional reactions, and fans praise Funke Akindele for having so much love to share.

It will be recalled that Funke Akindele previously shared her creative secret with her fans during an event put together by Mo Abudu. According to her, she practices blue ocean marking and sticks to originality, which is what keeps her audience glued to her page.

Funke Akindele's post about Layi spurs reactions

Read some reactions put together by Legit.ng below:

@abimbolacraig:

"Well said sis."

@iamshaffybello:

"A Unique Perspective indeed."

@relationshiptalkswithvikkie:

"I read in a mothers voice 🥺🥺❤️."

@adebukolakolapo1:

"The way lafunky dey support young talents is top-notch. God bless you ma'am ❤️."

@r_fkiddies23:

"It’s always the caption 😍Thansk for always being so supportive to those you really care about ❤️."

