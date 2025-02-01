Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has made a big pledge to the students at Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri

The socialite recently visited the institution and the videos made the rounds on social media after he made his pledge

Several netizens reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest’s promise to pay the school fees of 300 students in the institution

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest has vowed to pay school fees for 300 students in Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri.

Just recently, the public figure visited his alma mater after he was invited by one of the lecturers and he posted a video from his visit online.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest vows to pay school fees for 300 students in Federal Polytechnic Nekede. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, the video of Chiefpriest speaking about how the lecturer invested in his process warmed the hearts of fans. The self-styled celebrity barman then announced to pay the fees of 300 students because paying for 100 would be too small.

In his words:

“Federal Poly Nekede is home for me. When I got the call from your senior lecturer, he’s one of the people who invested in my process. I will pay for a lot of people, we would be paying school fees for 300 students because he might pay for my children tomorrow. Thank you very much for investing in my process, God bless you.”

The video also captured Cubana Cheifpriest hanging out with the Federel Poly Kegites in Nekede by eating, singing and dancing with them before he finally took his leave.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest vows to pay fees for 300

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest making his financial pledge to the students at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed emotions from Nigerians. While several of them applauded the move and claimed he learned from his friend, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, others wondered if he would follow through and fulfill his promise.

Read some of their comments:

_rhoday said:

“OBO is super proud of you rn 🙌.”

The_olumide_moore said:

“This is what I love to see... GOD BLESS YOU Sir indeed money na water. No be by cho cho cho 😍.”

Lucifilthson said:

“That's one of the reason I would wanna be rich just to blessed others.”

Umunnakwezegreatfortune wrote:

“Money na water 💦 I love how confident he expresses himself with a microphone.”

Boss_ladies_watch wrote:

“Audio 😂 d boy wey stand in front of Pert Obi's convoy wey u promise scholarship how far?😂 It's been 2yrs oo, no show.”

Uniquesam__ said:

“Now this is doings. No be to dey give one mumu cousin 45 million. 😂”

Sando_lala wrote:

“Has he gone to proof if he is the father of d baby boy? Until he has proved to d world that he is not the father. THIS IS MISPLACED PRIORITY!!!!!!”

Mimilove840 wrote:

“Money na water 💦 man with doings 😍😍😍 God will continue to bless you and your family CP 🙏❤️😍.”

Diasporaglitzmagazine said:

“The alleged baby mama in Kenya is looking for ring light right now to go live and continue from where she stopped.”

Lauretta_egboh said:

“This guy and audio na 5 & 6 😂 He's trying so hard to redeem his image but we all know sey odogwu big pass. Has he finished helping that guy he said he was going to give money wey Burna step on for stage?? This was the same way he and Hope Uzodinma made pledge to 300 people that he was going to give scholarship, yet nothing was done. Oga don come again. 😂🤣 Guy, just rest. E bi lyk sey dem use 300 swear fro una 😂”

Alchemist_xxl wrote:

“He’s going into politics.”

Dateekulture wrote:

“Thank God for this quarrel oo, it has turned them both to philanthropists.”

Cubana Chiefpriest buys Range Rover for wife

Cubana Chiefpriest caused a stir on social media with the extravagant gifts he gave his wife, Angel, for her birthday.

The barman, who has recently faced infidelity allegations from Kenyan woman Hellen Ati, seems to have a lot to going on in his personal life.

Amid these tensions, Cubana Chiefpriest posted a video of the 2025 Range Rover he gifted his wife on her birthday, January 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng