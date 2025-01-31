Seun Kuti, the last son of the Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti is online and raging over the state of the economy

The audacious singer went online to rant about how Nigerians praise the likes of Peter Obi and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

In his statement, he mentioned how the Director-General of the World Trade Organization left Nigeria's economy

The last son of Fela Kuti, Seun has ruffled some feathers through his last social media post, leaving him on the trends table.

Seun Kuti, via his official Instagram page, expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Nigerians give accolades to those to whom it is not due.

In his rant, Seun stated that Nigerians are the most stupid people and that he was sorry to say so, but they do have a track record of making people who are the least significant feel the most important.

Kuti made an example of how the Country's economy was before the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala retired as a two-time Nigeria's Finance Minister. He detailed that telecommunication organizations like MTN were exiting the country and people kept hailing Iweala.

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential aspirant was also not left out of the attack, adding that he is no different from others. Seun's video quickly travelled far and wide across social media, raising several reactions from Nigerians.

Seun Kuti's clip about Peter Obi, Ngozi Iweala trends

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@charlesfemi9:

"If you want to hide anything from me put it in this guy's video & VDM I will not see it 📌."

@agupard_a said:

"What are this guy’s credentials that allow him to portray himself as a thought leader in this country?"

@bubbleburstee:

"All I see is Envy, the true nature of YORUBAs. He started with Obi to ngozi. He never mentioned his tribe that has destroyed the present economy. Chameleons! Igbos will outlive you all"

@TimedFrank:

"Jealousy. And it’s obvious why. These are the kinds of people that would campaign for MC Oluomo if he decides to run for office."

@XOghre:

"This is not Fela’s son. We need to contribute money to get him to do a DNA so that we can confirm this. This nuisance cannot be coming out of the loins of Fela!"

@waxdigitals:

"Seun Kuti is missing the point. Nigeria is controlled by powerful cabals who make it impossible for good leaders to function. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala didn’t owe her life to Nigeria—if the system wouldn’t let her work, leaving was the best option."

@scofield536:

"Have not seen a fool like this guy . Just lying and shouting with confidence.Nigeria economy was booming under Goodluck Jonathan regime , Nigeria was on the right path of economic boom . Until Buhari entered."

Seun Kuti claims artists are into money laundering

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti alleged that his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry might be into money laundering.

In a video made by the artist, he noted that he has been touring for 20 years and still struggling to build a house.

He called on the youths to wake up and see the reality of life and the game many are playing just to survive.

