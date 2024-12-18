Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest is in the news after prices of the rooms in his Owerri hotel trended online

A social media user shared his experience at the celebrity barman’s establishment after he booked a reservation

Other netizens had mixed reactions about Cubana Chiefpriest’s hotel prices as they dropped hot takes online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, trended online after a netizen lamented the prices of rooms in his Owerri hotel.

The celebrity barman, who owns several businesses, also owns a hotel in the southeast region of the country, and a social media user shared his experience online.

The X user Obinna Chikodi posted a photo of the prices of the different rooms in the hotel, with the lowest one being N150,000 per night and the highest one being N300,000 per night.

Not stopping there, the netizen complained about the price compared to what he got.

According to him, it was too expensive for a small room without a jacuzzi. In his words:

“I say make I book reservation for Cubana Chiefpriest hotel, omo the price fear me. For room wey no big or even get jacuzzi/bathtub.”

Reactions as man complains about Cubana Chiefpriest’s hotel

The X user’s post about the prices of rooms at Cubana Chiefpriest’s hotel was met with mixed reactions. While some netizens agreed that it was overpriced, others did not. Read their comments below:

This tweep said running such an establishment is not cheap:

Maxvayshia asked if the prices were per night or per week:

Kolade said CP’s prices are cheap compared to other hotels:

Popsy said the price is for the connections at the hotel:

This tweep said CP’s target audience is people who live abroad and come home for Christmas:

This man blamed the netizen for lodging in an influencer’s hotel:

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

