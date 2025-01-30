Sevilla FC tested the strength of Nigerian social media when they asked a footballer to get 100 reposts for trials

Nigerians rallied on social media and pulled the numbers and within 24 hours met the required target from the club

A fellow Nigerian Chimezie Obi Paul already at the club sent a video message to Ola as Sevilla fulfilled its promise

Spanish club Sevilla have fulfilled their promise after inviting Nigerian footballer Oladipupo Ayotunde Osineye to their Academy after breaking the internet last week.

The grassroots footballer asked the club's social media handler how many reposts to trial at the club, to which he responded that 100,000 reposts on X would earn him the opportunity.

Oladipupo Osineye during a training session at his local club in Lagos. Photo from @kvngolagreat.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians rallied for the footballer and generated the reposts within 24 hours and for a while, the silence was baffling and elicited responses from Nigerians.

Sevilla invites Nigerian player

As seen in a post on Sevilla Academy’s official page on D, the club announced that they have invited Oladipupo Ayotunde Osineye who will link up with their team D.

A Nigerian footballer already in the team Chimezie Obi Paul sent a video message to Ola.

“Hello my friend Ola, I am Obi Paul, a Nigerian player of Sevilla FC D, and we would love for you to come and take a trial with our international team. We are waiting for you,” Obi said.

An elated Ola reacted to the post with “Thank you, Jesus,” and two crying emojis and reactions poured in from Nigerians who congratulated him on the big move.

Source: Legit.ng