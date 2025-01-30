A video from 2Baba's family fun time and hangout has resurfaced online amid his separation from his wife Annie Idibia

The video showed the African Queen crooner and his children including his baby mamas on board a yatch

However, the presence of a mysterious woman with the Idibias has spurred reactions from Nigerians online

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia 2Baba has remained a topic on social media over his separation from his wife, actress Annie Idibia.

Since 2Baba's viral announcement, netizens have been digging up the music star's old records. A video from his family's fun time and hangout has surfaced on social media.

In the video which is circulating online, a mysterious woman, was spotted with the singer and his kids as they had some quality time together on board a yacht,.

The video shared by a gossip blog Cutie Juls, showed 2Baba with his kids from Annie, his babymamas Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Adeoye.

Watch the video from 2Baba's family fun time below:

In related news, the music star was spotted with a mystery lady days after announcing his divorce from Annie.

The video showed 2Baba leaving the nightclub with the lady as he cosily held her around her waist.

Several netizens reacted to the video of 2Baba and the mystery lady, including media personality, Daddy Freeze, who said the singer had remained constant and always showed people his true self because he was with women before he married Annie.

Reactions to 2Baba's family fun video

The video has since sparked outrage, with some netizens questioning the timing of the singer's new relationship.

Others also made bold claims about the mysterious woman spotted in the video. Read the comments Legit.ng captured below:

tinachijohansson said:

"This new lady looks like Annie somehow. Am I the only one seeing the look-alike?"

quteuche reacted:

"May his sons not be like him sha!"

pretty_insurance_broker wrote:

"Oh, the new woman has always been a friend of the family, anyways the enemy is always a close person. It’s well."

etimajonathan commented:

"Chai! Isabella must have felt so weird here. Chai! Thankfully they're already very cordially with the other siblings. Women: I can't leave because of my kids kiniko kiniko! Men: kids, this is your new mom! In a flash! What happened to the vows renewal? What happened to "let's do another ten years"? Aaaaaahhhhh!"

iameniitan1:

"He was done loving out of pity."

tabotmagbor:

"The audacity to take Annie’s kids with her chia."

its_neelly001:

"The enemy is very close."

What 2Baba said about Annie before divorce

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba spoke about Annie, at an event, just a day before he announced that they were getting a divorce.

Hours after 2Baba announced his separation from Annie, a video of him at an event just a day before his announcement resurfaced.

In the clip, the singer was performing at the 65th anniversary and mega reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association (CAGSOSA) when he spoke to the crowd about Annie.

Source: Legit.ng