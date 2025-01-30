2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia's shocking separation has made it to a popular Nigerian television show

While some of the show presenters expressed disappointment over how 2Baba announced the separation, Nyma Zibiri shared what Annie should have done instead

Nyma Zibiri's message to Annie Idibia has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens bashing the TV presenter

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia 2Baba's separation from his wife, actress Annie Idibia has made it to a TV show as the singer's shocking announcement has remained a topic for days.

A video of TV presenter Morayo Brown and her colleagues discussing the separation recently surfaced on social media.

While some presenters expressed disappointment in 2Baba over how he announced via his Instagram page, one of Morayo's colleagues Nyma Akashat Zibiri gave a diverse opinion.

Zibiri, while speaking on TVC YourView show, noted that Annie was aware of 2Baba's polygamous nature and still chose to marry him.

According to Zibiri, Annie should have focused on herself and her kids, without having high expectations from the singer.

"You married a polygamist, someone that was already on the streets, what was your expectations? Perfection? Faithfulness, no, when you manage your expectations you will focus on what you need to focus on, she should have carried her baggage like that. She entered with her eye open. He was flawed from head to toe, carry the cross and carry it well," she said.

Watch video as TV presenters speak on Annie Idibia and 2Baba's separation:

Reactions trail Zibiri's message to Annie

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

lumen5000 said:

"This woman is 199% correct. He's been a polygamist from the beginning. What's Annie expecting from 2face. To change overnight? NO. She would have carried her baggage the way she sees it. Stop listening to external advice and enjoy her marriage, money and fame."

TsolaFine commented:

"This woman wey wear hijab still nova get sense for 2025? Cancel her abeg."

Georgekonel reacted:

"You all deviating from the real issues and just talking about his past flaws,did 2face cheat on Annie recently?"

Frankmezor said:

"Usually in these type of female gathering, you will hear everything, and all kinds of excuses except accountability. I'm shock that lady in hijab had it, so I give it to her. Accountability will make you make better informed life decisions."

ukwede7485 wrote

"This matter is becoming a national issue. Make una just leave people to deal with their problems when them call una, then una fit talk."

Kaffy reacts to Annie, 2baba's separation

Legit.ng reported that Kaffy stated the importance of hearing from both parties.

According to the dancer, society had painted relationships and marriage in such a way that a woman is conditioned to think that she has to take so much from a man to prove that she loves him, rather than walk away from an unpleasant situation.

Kaffy also shared that men are constantly manipulated emotionally, affirming that we all, as humans have weaknesses.

