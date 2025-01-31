2Baba has returned to social media days after causing an uproar with his separation from his wife Annie Idibia

The music star reshared details about a concert he alongside some Nigerian stars will be performing at OVO Arena Wembley

2Baba's announcement about his return to the stage has spurred mixed reactions from social media users

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, formerly known as 2Face has shared a new post days after announcing his separation and imminent divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

2Baba and Annie's separation had become a heated topic among Nigerians with many taking sides.

While many criticised 2Baba over the way he announced his separation from Annie, others turned their focus on the actress, stating that she chose to marry a polygamist and should carry her cross.

Legit.ng recently reported that actor Yul Edochie openly defended 2Baba, slamming the music star's critics.

2Baba returns online

2Baba returned to social media on Friday, January 31 to announce a concert he would be headlining dubbed Afrobeats Legends Concert at the popular OVO Arena, Wembley, London on July 26.

More reports as shared by 2Baba's former label boss Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Music revealed it will be the first-ever UK Afrobeats legends concert which will see a host of African stars perform in London.

Aside from 2Baba, the likes of 9ice Alapomeji, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ayo Maff, Khaid, among others are also scheduled to perform at the event.

Below is a screenshot of 2Baba's post below:

Reactions as 2Baba is set to perform in London

The post about the African Queen crooner joining other Nigerian acts to perform at a show in the UK has been received with mixed reactions. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

officialstancue said:

"2baba I will be there live for my G."

therealblackchild commented:

"What a time to be alive and hope we can stream it online."

taiwo.abisola:

"We asked and you deliver…We need Nigeria's concert toooooo… Make all these Gen Z come see gamers in Gbedu of all time."

u_kena123:

"Tubaba is back."

eje_bailo_ejeh

"An Afrobeat legend concert is incomplete without a 2baba."

davidsofafrica:

"A must attend! Where it all began🇳🇬."

How 2Baba’s daughter reacts to parents' separation

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity couple's eldest daughter Isabella Idibia reacted to their marital crisis.

After 2Baba’s video denying his account had been hacked trended, his eldest daughter Isabella reacted to her parents' split.

Meanwhile, Annie Idibia is yet to break her silence about her separation from the singer.

