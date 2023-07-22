Music star 2Baba's baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye is marking her ten anniversary with pastor husband, David Adeoye

Sumbo, in a lengthy message, gushed about her husband as she appreciated him for embracing her and her two sons whom she had with 2Baba

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have stormed Sunmbo's comment section to congratulate her

It is a moment of celebration for singer 2Baba's baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye, and her pastor husband, David Adeoye, as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 22.

To make it special, Sunmbo flooded her Instagram page with adorable photos of their blended family, as she penned appreciation to her husband for embracing her and her two sons, whom she had with 2Baba and accepting them with open arms.

Sunmbo Adeoye appreciates her hubby. Credit: @sunmboadeoye

Source: Instagram

Sunmbo also showered prayers on her husband.

An extract from.her lengthy message read:

"From the very beginning, you embraced not only me but also my two wonderful boys, accepting them as your own with open arms and a loving heart. Your unwavering support and care have been the foundation upon which our beautiful family stands. You have been more than a husband, you’ve been a devoted father, a reliable friend, and a steadfast mentor to all of us."

See her post below:

Netizens congratulate Sunmbo Adeoye on 10th anniversary

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, as some netizens cast shades at 2baba. See the comments below:

twinnetp:

"2Baba doing things since 1960. Happy anniversary."

suaveskin.co:

"Mummy chose peace over drama, she’s a good example to single parents and baby mamas. Choose who choose you ."

prankhottieee

"I love seeing this ❤️ no be only t ox! C relationship we go Dey see,"

jen_mamush:

"Its how she moved on from baby mama drama started her family and is happy where she is, love it for her."

nkahmee:

"Dear men, a woman with kids can still make a good wife."

dara_keys:

"I love this. A wise woman choose peace over drama."

iamvictoria_anna:

"Singe Mothers can still fine LOVE. it’s always a lie from hell thinking you can’t."

motims:

"So tomorrow now 2 face go say him wan claim those 2 children right."

Sunmbo Adeoye celebrates her son at 17

2Baba Idibia and Sunmbo Adeyoye’s first child together, Nino, clocked 17 in 2022.

The mother of the celebrant dedicated lovely posts to him on Instagram as she reminisced about how times have gone by over the years.

Adeoye described her son as a “blessing to the world” while pointing out how smart, talented and wise he is.

Source: Legit.ng