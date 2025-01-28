Destiny Etiko recently shared some of the challenges she faced in a bid to entertain her fans and lovers

The Nollywood actress who sustained an injury on a movie set was spotted in a video walking with a crutch

Destiny Etiko's video has since stirred reactions from her fans and colleagues in the movie industry

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Destiny Etiko has stirred concerns from many after she shared a video of her walking with a crutch.

On Tuesday, January 28, Etiko shared a video of her arriving at a movie location dressed in pyjamas.

Destiny Etiko arrives on a movie set walking with a crutch. Credit: destinyetikoooficial

A close look at the video showed one of her legs had been bandaged as she supported herself with a single crutch while alighting from her car.

Etiko revealed she dislocated her leg on a movie set, as she detailed the agony she endured during treatment.

The actress also spoke about the challenges she, alongside colleagues in the industry, face all in the bid to entertain their fans and viewers.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram page, Destiny Etiko wrote in the caption:

"Am in so much pains guys But it’s well God knows the best."

Watch the video of Destiny Etiko walking with a crutch after sustaining an injury on set below:

In related news, Destiny Etiko announced she was venturing into the tech space.

Etiko said she came up with the idea for Africa's largest bill-paying smartphone app, adding that her goal had finally come true.

Celebs, fans react to Destiny Etiko's video

The likes of Funke Akindele, and Toyin Abraham, among others, sent heartfelt wishes for Etiko's recovery.

Her fans also penned messages of encouragement to her as they reacted to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions.

funkejenifaakindele wrote:

"My baby. Sorry."

toyin_abraham said:

"Sorry darling you will be fine."

paulvicks101 reacted:

"Oh so sorry Nne! Quick recovery in Jesus name Amen."

nollylife2022 said:

"So una no fit say sorry without shouting Jesus."

walexgenteelsignatory wrote:

"Ooooh gosh at first I thought it’s a movie sorry, God is your strength."

extraordinarymara said:

"Dislocation for ankle can be very painful eheee. Sorry dear."

realmatildalambert reacted:

"Sorry hun, quickest recovery and you will be fine.

officialestate said:

"If you've not gone through this stage (fracture), you'll not understand when she says she just feel like dying."

gracenight2016 commented:

"Please go to hospital have it xray and manage by orthopedic specialist. Rest your feet, ice and take something for pain."

francisanita76 reacted:

"Very sorry nne, my one and only drama doll you’re heal In Jesus name Amen."

kelvic_3tees said:

"So sorry, you will be fine, may the Lord crown our effort with bountiful success."

Lady calls out Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng reported earlier that days after celebrating her birthday, Destiny Etiko was in the public eye as netizens reacted to changes in her looks.

A blogger, identified as Chinny slammed the actress for going under the knife to surgically alter her facial construct.

The blogger provided evidence that showed the difference between Destiny Etiko's old face and her new look.

