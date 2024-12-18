Etinosa Idemudia has made a post to inform her fans about her love life and asked then to wish her well

In the post, she shared a picture taken with her new man and stated that she used her leg to enter the relationship

Fans were happy about her post and reacted in the comment section as some shared their observation about it

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has announced that she was now in a new relationship and gushed over her 'lover'.

The role interpreter, who flaunted her pot-belly months ago, shared a post and showed off her new man. According to her, she used her two legs to enter the new relationship.

Fans excited about Etinasa Idemudia's post. Photo credit@etinosaofficial

The actress and her man took pictures and walked hand in hand as they smiled at each other.

Etinosa shares gift she got

In the video shared by the mother of one, she also showed off a new jeep, which was decorated with red ribbon.

She held unto the car and took pictures with it but didn't state if it was her new lover, who gave her the gift.

In the caption of her post, the movie star, who bragged years ago of funding men, told her fans to wish her well.

Congratulatory messages later poured in for Idemudia from her fans in the comments section of her post.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Etinosa's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@lawrybliss:

"Congratulations momma, I happy so happy for you."

@actively_chinenye:

"Congratulations."

@timmykmacnicol:

"Awww love is sweet."

@officialsarahmartins:

"Congratulations boo, I wish you well ooo weda true or false."

@nuella_njubigbo:

" I wish u well my sister."

@emmaohmagod:

"No be Messi be that? "

@okukubeautyhub:

"Congratulations mama, together forever."

@lovebestogie:

"More grace sist."

@sirluckyovm:

"Lovely, I dey wait Babarex response!."

@liana_okereke:

"Wishing you the best Darling."

Etinosa speaks about motherhood

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had opened up about her journey to motherhood and acting career.

Etinosa noted that her career has been made life better when she had some up and down in her personal life.

She also noted that when roles were not coming for her, she created roles for herself.

