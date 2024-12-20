Actress Etinosa Idemudia has cleared the air about her marriage to her Caucasian partner, which recently viral

Etinosa Idemudai shared the actual details behind the viral pictures of her and her Caucasian partner

The Nollywood star's update about her marriage has since seen some of her fans and followers flooding her comment section

Popular Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia recently debunked the viral reports of her new marriage to her Caucasian lover.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that congratulatory messages recently poured in for the single mother of one after she declared that she had given love another chance.

Actress Etinosa Idemudia shares clip from her new movie. Credit: etinosaofficial

However, it turned out that Etinosa's viral picture with her Caucasian lover was for her new movie project.

The actress also shared a clip with a viral picture of her and her supposed lover at the registry.

Sharing the clip, Etinosa wrote in a caption,

"They thought the White Man is a Mugu but he will teach them a sweet lesson!!!! PERFECT CLIENT. The biggest HK AZAMAN movie ever made."

See Etinosa Idemudia's post below:

Reactions as Etinosa Idemudia debunks new marriage

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

preshquinton:

"Mama give me my congratulations back."

summer_diva_01:

"I done confuse ooowait soooo na film una Dey produce or how Ohhh my God."

francessben

"See me congratulating you."

sandra_amiemenoghena_umoru:

"Please return my congratulations abeg."

d_rich640:

"I need my congratulations back oooo what is this."

iam_eseidia:

"You to do oh, client wey we dey manage e reach your town you marry am."

kellylucy04:

I'm taking back my congratulations metcheeew."

unusualphyna:

"So Na film Make I collect my congratulations back then wait for 6pm."

hog_wigs:

"Once someone interpret this song give oyibo man he go change am for you."

olivia__davids:

"When i talk am them drag me."

paschal_anaeto:

"And I was guinely happy for you."

What Etinosa said about motherhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Etinosa opened up about her journey.

The actress stated her life got better thanks to her career as an actress.

She also noted that when acting gigs were not coming for her, she created roles for herself.

