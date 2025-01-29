Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has finally reacted after being called out over a N6k pepper soup from her restaurant

The lady who called out the chef, Omotayo, took to TikTok to update Nigerians about the message Hilda Baci sent to her

Several netizens were impressed by Hilda’s move and they celebrated the Guinness World Record holder

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has finally responded to the criticism she faced over the N6k pepper soup that was ordered from her restaurant.

Recall that a week ago, a TikTok user, Omotayo Zinnat, posted a video where she complained bitterly about the turkey pepper soup she got for N6k from Hilda Baci’s restaurant. The lady complained about the small portion and the state of the food. The clip went viral and started a heated online debate with people taking sides.

In a new development, the aggrieved customer, Omotayo, took to her TikTok page to tell Nigerians that Hilda Baci reached out to her to apologise.

Hilda Baci offers N50k to customer

According to the young lady, the message came in shortly after she called out Hilda’s restaurant but she only managed to see it now. Omotayo posted the screenshot of the celebrity chef’s apology to her, showing that Hilda Baci offered her a N50,000 food voucher to use at her restaurant as she pleases.

The customer went on to thank Hilda for acknowledging her complaints about the pepper soup and making her feel heard. She wrote:

“I want to say a very big thank you to you for acknowledging my complaints and making them valid. Thank you so much for reaching out. I honestly did not mean for the video to go as far as it went, I was just ranting like I normally do and I’m super grateful that you acknowledged my complaint and reached out to me, thanks so much.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Hilda Baci apologises to pepper soup customer

News of Hilda Baci’s apology to the aggrieved customer who bought pepper soup from her restaurant went viral on social media. Several netizens were pleased with the celebrity chef and praised her for being a good businesswoman.

Read their comments:

Davido's ex-lawyer reacts to Hilda pepper soup drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, joined the trending discussion about the N6k pepper soup from Hilda Baci’s restaurant.

On his official X page, Bobo expressed amusement at the customer’s plight. According to him, the aggrieved lady should go and do her research on the top 10 most expensive places in Nigeria.

In a follow up post, the public figure told the customer to either hold her N6k, stay at home and manage or look for a local mama put if she wants pepper soup.

