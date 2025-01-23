Nigerian singer Davido’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has lent his voice to the trending discussion about Hilda Baci’s restaurant

One of Hilda’s customers took to social media to complain about the N6 k pepper soup she got from the record holder’s restaurant

Bobo Ajudua’s hot take on the matter left many social media users divided as they dropped their two cents online

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has joined the trending discussion about the N6k pepper soup from Hilda Baci’s restaurant.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that a young lady took to social media to call out the Guinness Record Holder’s restaurant when she saw what was delivered after placing her order.

The lady complained about the portion and the state of the food, which she described as looking like ‘dog vomit’.

Nigerians take sides as Davido's ex-lawyer Bobo reacts to Hilda Baci N6k pepper soup drama. Photos: @prince_ii, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the unhappy customer’s video went viral, several netizens, including OBO’s ex-lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, took to social media to share their hot takes.

On his official X page, Bobo expressed amusement at the customer’s plight. According to him, the aggrieved lady should go and do her research on the top 10 most expensive places in Nigeria.

In a follow up post, the public figure told the customer to either hold her N6k, stay at home and manage or look for a local mama put if she wants pepper soup.

He wrote:

“Just stumbled on a thread. 6k for pepper soup from a relatively popular restaurant in Lekki and you’re shouting? Ask Chat GPT the top 10 most expensive places to live in Nigeria(by local govt). Come back with the results, let's discuss.”

“Better hold your 6k and stay at home and guide next time if you can’t be bothered to find mama put. When you start doing your own business on the island you can release your teachings. Then when you build a reputable brand in that field, release volume II.”

See his tweets below:

Reactions as Davido’s ex-lawyer reacts to N6k pepper soup drama

Bobo Ajudua’s take on the trending Hilda Baci’s N6k pepper soup controversy went viral on social media and raised more comments from invested Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Adedoyin said the customer had options to get pepper soup at a local store:

This tweep said they did not understand the uproar from the customer:

X banter blasted Bobo and called him mad:

This tweep said what happened was nonsense:

This tweep said Bobo is in the wrong career if he supports the situation as a lawyer:

Read more comments from Instagram:

King_solange said:

“Is it that you people decided to ignore the part she talked about increasing the price so that a portion can be decent??”

Chyynnie wrote:

“Please her concern is valid. Whether the restaurant is in ikoyi or banana island or anywhere in Lagos. That portion was too too small! All these people and giving their unsolicited advice just to trend.”

Dthickqueen commented:

“Justifying nonsense,I don’t think the lady had an issue with price, it’s quantity.”

4ola07 wrote:

“Wait for real so she can’t rant about the whole experience again Abi?”

Opygold_ said:

“Hilda should do better with the packaging.”

Naija_rich_kids said:

“Is this one ok? So out of touch.”

Fgg_becker wrote:

“C’mon it’s not just the portion that’s a problem but the packaging!! Like really?? Should do better.”

Elobenze02 commented:

“This one dey chop Hilda 😂.”

Cyril_unusual said:

“I don't think the issue here is price, rather the quantity, it's looking like she bought peppered water for 6k, at least even if it's going to be expensive, let's see what is making it expensive.”

Imusttestify said:

“6k turkey pepper soup in this economy. Hilda sef try.”

___inararh said:

“This isn’t about the price of the food to start with.. even the packaging looks tacky! Cause it’s hilda now, so a customer shouldn’t lay his or her complain? Abeg make some of una rest!”

Prettytonia82 said:

“Sharap oga !!! The fact you all have enough doesn’t mean we all have that much money.”

Ovieelohor_t said:

“Why not use your 6k cook for your house,food are expensive now.”

VDM reacts to Hilda Baci's N6k pepper soup drama

Media personality Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has responded to a lady, Omotayo Zinnat, who lamented about the portion of pepper soup she bought from celebrity chef Hilda Baci.

In his response, VDM said he agreed that the food was small and unappealing considering that Hilda Baci was a big brand.

However, he lambasted the lady for ordering food instead of cooking by herself. He said that she should be ashamed because, in the past, women had no business ordering food. VDM blamed civilisation and wokeness for the lady's action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng