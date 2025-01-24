A Nigerian foodie has taken netizens through his experience at Hilda Baci's restaurant, My Food by Hilda

The young man, who bought a plate of food worth N16,608 and ate it at the restaurant, spoke about how their service was

While offering Hilda a piece of advice concerning her business, the man commented on the price of the food sold to him at the restaurant

A foodie, @otutonna_5, has shared his experience after patronising My Food by Hilda, a restaurant owned by popular chef Hilda Effiong Baci.

Hilda's restaurant got trending recently thanks to a review from a dissatisfied lady who bought N6k pepper soup.

According to the foodie, Hilda's restaurant is located at 8a Emma Abimbola Cole, Lekki Phase 1.

Foodie speaks on Hilda Baci's restaurant's service

In a TikTok video where he documented his experience, the foodie noted that he had to wait up to 30 minutes before he was attended to, adding that someone who came after him got attended to before him. In his words:

"For the service, I had to wait up to 30 minutes for someone to attend to me. I would have said because of crowd o, but I swear somebody came after me and was attended to.

"Well, it is because I am black. I understand."

He broke down what was in the N16,608 plate of food he bought.

"Native rice N7,442, chicken N5,400, moin moin N2041, water N500, value added tax (VAT) N1225.5 Total 16,608."

Advice to Hilda Baci

Speaking further, the foodie advised Hilda to post the prices of food on her restaurant's Instagram page to help potential customers prepare financially and avoid being taken unaware.

He thought the price was fair and asked his followers if Hilda's foods are overpriced.

"Honestly to me it’s a fair price; considering the location, the type of rice; the rice came with fish,prawns, egg; e.t.c and the moi-moi was rich and the Chicken was hefty; in this economy reason am," he wrote.

Foodie's experience at Hilda Baci's restaurant trends

BAGS & JEWELRY IN LAGOS(AGEGE) said:

"The Food is actually very affordable because of production cost and her location."

ShezChoice📌💛 said:

"Hilda’s food is delicious oh no cap 🔥😍 price is fair considering her location."

gem gem <3 said:

"As a celebrity chef myself, one portion of my native rice is 20k, i know my target audience."

HerRoyalHighness22 said:

"Do these.my food by Hilda do delivery? e b like say her food dey ok small."

Chef Favy|PRIVATE CHEF📍ABJ said:

"You guys should rest … rice for 7k is extremely fair ,chicken for 5400 nd moi moi for 2k is crazily fair nd you even said the food is good!!"

melanin_plug2 said:

"Na you chop food,na u dey ask us if e worth m😭😭did we join you to eat?"

grachi_couture said:

"In Kilimanjaro their food is almost the same price🙂 so my dear it’s not that expensive it’s just not your budget."

HALLELUJAH LABEL/CLOTHING BRAN said:

"If you go to Hilda's restaurant, it's okay to pay that amount because na money them use make that place stand out."

pretty_me957 said:

"If u get money, the price na chicken change… I just pray to have this money and not complain about how expensive a food is."

Hilda Baci's restaurant's review by cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cook had shared her experience after buying three packs of food at Hilda Baci's restaurant.

She made a video in which she tasted each of the meals and mentioned the total amount they cost her. She had also bought two peppery turkeys.

"I had to try it out for myself and it was worth it. Love the fresh curry leaves used in the asun rice. Yum yum!" she wrote online.

