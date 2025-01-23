Social critic Verydarkman has reacted to the lady who complained that she bought a plate of peppersoup from celebrity chef Hilda Baci

The lady said that the food was small and looked like dog vomit, and she had to express her displeasure to the food company

VDM blasted the lady for buying food when she could have cooked it instead, and he shared his thought about women who buy food

Media personality Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has responded to a lady Omotayo Zinnat who lamented about the portion of peppersoup she bought from celebrity chef Hilda Baci.

In a video, the lady said she had a bad day at work and was not feeling too well. She decided to order food from Hilda Baci's restaurant My Food By Hilda because she was hungry and did not have the strength to cook.

VDM tackles lady who complained about Hilda Baci's N6k peppersoup. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

According to the lady, the N6k peppersoup she ordered was very small, looked unappealing and could pass for a dog vomit. After she lodged her complain with the restaurant, she was told that they were still working on their food portions.

VDM blasts lady over Hilda Baci food

Omotayo said she was disappointed at Hilda Baci and was not comfortable with what she got. In his response, VDM said that he agreed that the food was small and unappealing considering that Hilda Baci is a big brand.

However, he lambasted the lady for ordering food instead of cooking by herself. He said that she should be ashamed because in the past, women have no business ordering food. VDM blamed civilisation and wokeness for the lady's action.

The social critic said that if ladies order food before they get married, how will they cook for their husbands when they get married. Besides, the lady who dragged Hilda Baci could have used that time to cook.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions to VDM's comment on Hilda's food

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as VDM slams ladies who buy food below:

@_diebere_ said:

"Me=ake I shame to buy food from restaurant ke? Make hunger kill me for wetin stranger go talk."

@elijnr1 noted:

"This one no normal again? What is wrong with buying food from restaurant? Oga go and sleep."

@abbasmick commented:

"Just eat and don't buy again, cause lastly after all the talking she will eat the peppersoup."

@itsomolewa00 said:

"VDM is sick upstairs. If I want to eat out and the food is bad, so I shouldn’t complain? What I bought with my money."

Lady spends N90k at Hilda's restaurant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who visited Hilda Baci's restaurant has shared a video showing the plates of food she bought there.

The lady showed the different kinds of dishes she bought and how much it cost her at MyFoodByHilda.

A lot of TikTok users said the food looked yummy and worth the price she paid for it, but others said they were expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng