A video of a lady lamenting the pepper soup she bought for N6000 at Hilda Baci's restaurant is circulating on social media

The lady in the viral video also showed what the N6000 pepper soup she bought looked like

Reactions have since trailed the video, with several Nigerians on X taking sides with the lady, while others defended the celebrity chef

A young lady has sparked reactions across Nigerian social media platforms after she ranted about the quantity of pepper soup she allegedly got from Hilda Baci’s restaurant.

The lady in a video from TikTok showed the turkey pepper soup she bought from the restaurant at N6000.

Lady complains over N6k pepper soup from Hilda Baci's restaurant. Credit: hildabaci

According to the lady, when she contacted the customer service team of Hilda Baci’s restaurant, only to be told they were planning to work on their portioning of food.

The who expressed disappointment in the food she was served complained that it was delivered in a cold state like "dog vomit."

“If you are going to work on your portion of food, why did you use my food as experiment. How much is a kilo of turkey? It was not even hot. This looks like dog vomit. If you know you will increase your prices, increase your portions. I am so pissed."

In related news, Hilda Baco recently responded to a fan who asked if she was a mother after a video of her and her alleged kids went viral.

Nigerians react to lady's pepper soup video

The video, which has since surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, has sparked outrage on the social media platform. Several netizens defended the lady as they shared what a plate of N6000 pepper soup should look like. Read the comments below:

Hilda Baci has since been trending on X. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Wizarab10 said:

"You're not the target market" Jehovah will punish you.

dotboyswag10 commented:

"If I buy 6k pepper soup for this Ibadan, I no fit finish am in one sitting Hilda Baci pepper soup werey wo."

Exspada_San wrote:

"Someone is giving a review of something she bought with her own money and clowns on the internet are saying she shouldn't cause she's not the target market bla bla. When Hilda opened that restaurant, why didn't she write her target market on the wall. Na classism go kill una."

Moyoxoxo_ said:

"If it was you people that ordered pepper soup of 6k and got that,you people will rant too.But as no be you,it is “it is not by force to buy from her” “Hilda Baci is a brand” Tcheew."

PrimeRides_ng wrote:

"she didn’t force her to buy it sha. She enter restaurant with dope aesthetic and full AC. She Dey expect pepper soup to be 1k abi."

_THE_CRAFT3R_:

"You did not buy ordinary pepper soup; you bought Hilda's pepper soup She is a brand, and her name is what inflated the price."

What Hidla Baci said about Abuja restaurant

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity chef shared her side of the agreement and alleged breach of contract with an Abuja restaurant.

Hilda expressed her discomfort with the restaurant using her name to headline the event and charging people to attend.

Providing evidence, she disclosed how she was contacted, her eagerness to meet fans, and even offered to cook for free.

