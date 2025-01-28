Nigerians have dug up more details about music star 2Baba's past as well as his alleged relationships

A netizen shared old pictures of the music star with former Miss Nigeria crew Vien Tetsola, alleging that they were once in a relationship

The netizen also dropped an alleged comment by 2Baba about his relationship with the former beauty queen

Innocent Idibia 2Baba's separation from his wife and actress Annie Idibia has remained a heated topic on social media platforms, with Nigerians taking sides.

Amid the reactions that have trailed reports, netizens have dug up old records of how Miss Nigeria in the year 2000 Vien Tetsola allegedly risked her reign and almost lost her crown over her affair with 2Baba.

Vien Tetsola was fondly referred to as the Millennium Queen as she was crowned Miss Nigeria in the year 2000.

In a viral on Facebook, a netizen identified as Bunmi Unique Ademoroti recalled how the Tetsola could have been the singer's first baby mama.

According to the lady, despite being in a relationship with the beauty queen, the singer had allegedly said during an interview on national TV that he never promised anyone marriage.

“I am not surprised, I don’t know how many of us remember Vien Tetsola. MBGN 2000 who risked her reign and lost her crown cos of 2Baba it was on national TV, Morning Ride on NTA 2 channel 5 he said and I quote “ I no promise anyone marriage oooo” she would’ve been his first baby Mama, She took him in when he had an accident and nursed him to health cos they were dating. She didn’t care it could mess her reign as MBGN 2000 Queen. That hit hard and scared me about love and also makes me insist on spelling out relationships,” the post read.

The netizen also attached pictures of Tetsola with the Plantashun Boiz, a group 2Baba used to be a part of in 2000.

According to TheWIllnews, Tetsola now runs the Holy City Empire of GOD Beulah Land Ministry where she is the head of government of the ministry, something like a General Overseer.

Reactions trail 2Baba's old record

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the post read them below:

Yemi Abejide said:

"You guys will come for me. But e no get anything wen una wan tell me about tubaba.he can never go bad in my eye. Stardom isn't easy, especially in the secular It's so unfortunate Annie lost herself. Anyone could be tubaba, and we have several annies too. Soo until I hear my guy side of the story(tubaba) I dey him back like eczema. We should not judge him cos of his past. At least after he married Annie he stopped having children outside wedlock. Who know wetin Annie take him eye dey see?

Ivy Ruks commented:

"Vien Tetsola, the revered 'Millennium Queen,' remains untarnished. Regardless of her past relationship with 2face, it's utterly disgraceful to attempt to link her esteemed name to his ongoing controversy. Shame."

Chi Tola reacted:

"I'm sure she is happily married now. And will sit back and laugh.."

