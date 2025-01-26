Black Cinderella, a lawyer friend of Hellen Ati, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama has shared a new video of her in the hospital

She claimed she took substance to take her life for the third time, she promies to ensure a DNA wll be done

The lady noted that Hellen was depressed and having negative thoughts about her life and her situation

All seemed not to be well with Hellen Ati, Pascal Ogechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama going by a post from her lawyer friend.

Legit.ng had reported that the lady had shared a cryptic post and told the businessman to bury her son and not to worry about her.

In a new development, the lady known as Black Cinderella cried out that Hellen was hospitalised. She shared a video of Ati on the hospital bed calling on the name of Jesus to save her.

According to the lawyer, Hellen allegedly attempted to take her life for the third time. She disclosed that she was depressed and having thoughts about ending it all.

Black Cinderella also noted that Chiefpriest should be dancing and rejoicing now that he had allegedly subjected her friend to her current position.

She noted how her hearts went out to Pascal Okechukwu, Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged son because he does not want him to lose his mother.

Lawyer recalls Hellen's history

Recounting Hellen's past attempt to end it all in the past, Black Cinderella claimed that in 2024, Hellen attempted to jump from a 4th floor with her son.

The lawyer mentioned that she was tired of seeing the lady in such a state. She claimed her situation was not ordinary but a spiritual problem.

She also claimed that Hellen's mother, who was late, has been calling on her to go on a journey with her. Black Cinderella claimed that the late women said that Hellen will find happiness over there.

Lady calls on Cubana Chiefpriest

In her post, she called on the businessman and asked why he cannot be man enough to admit the child was his. She added that Hellen's first baby daddy takes good care of his child without giving Hellen any issue.

The lawyer further added that the baby mama will not be mad to be fighting to that extent if the baby does not belong to him. She told the businessman, who marked his son's birthday months ago, to take up his responsibility.

Lawyer speaks about DNA

In the post, the lady said that she and Hellen were ready to conduct a DNA test. She claimed that she will raise money at all cost to ensure the DMA test was done.

The lawyer called on Cubana Chiefpriest again to take up his responsibility as the son was his. She claimed the insult from Nigerians were too much for her friend and her baby.

She added that while they were still alive, something should be done.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares picture

Legit.ng had reported that the Kenyan lady had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by Cubana Chiefpriest.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they are set to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

