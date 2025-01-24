Nigerian celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, is now a new homeowner in Lagos to the joy of his numerous fans

On January 23, 2025, the fashion star took to his Instagram page to share the big news by posting several photos

Many social media users were in awe of the photos as they congratulated Swanky on his latest feat

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, is now a new homeowner after splashing millions on a property.

The fashion boss recently made social media headlines after he took to his official Instagram page to announce his latest purchase.

Fans celebrate as Young, Famous and African star Swanky Jerry buys new penthouse. Photos: @swankyjerry

Swanky posted a photo of himself posing in the penthouse with his arms spread wide apart, revelling in the beauty of his surroundings. According to the celebrity stylist, God has done it again.

The Young, Famous and African reality show star accompanied the numerous photos with a lengthy caption where he quoted a bible verse to better explain God’s blessings in his life. Swanky wrote:

“Things are going to happen so fast your head will swim, one thing fast on the heels of the other . You won't be able to keep up . Everything will be happening at once ---and everywhere you look,blessings ! Blessings like wine pouring off the mountains and hills .I'll make everything right again for my people Israel : They'll rebuild their ruined cities . They'll plant vineyards and drink good wine . They'll work their gardens and eat fresh vegetables. And I'll plant them , plant them on their own land . They'll never again be uprooted from the land I've given them. GOD, YOUR GOD , SAYS SO ...

LAGOS BY DAY ✅ We stacking it up like we stacking Chanel bags 😃”

Reactions as Swanky Jerry buys luxury penthouse

The news of Swanky Jerry’s new house spread on social media and it got several netizens talking. Many of them congratulated the YFA star and noted that he deserved it. Read what some of them had to say:

Maryscotbrand said:

“I love how He fights and protects his friends … swanky is a real one.”

Kelz_plug said:

“Is that Bungalow or Duplex?”

Duch_sucre wrote:

“I love the Bible verse he quoted. One of my favorites. Happening on the heels of an other.”

Darealbblondon24 wrote:

“It will happen so fast as one is happening another will be happening, it is Blessings upon blessings.”

Neovoh wrote:

“Abuja developers come and see.”

Mannequin_lordess wrote:

“Congrats to him. He works pretty hard tho. Our own will come too 🙏.”

Kems_beauty.ng said:

“See as person house fine😩 God Abeg look my side ooo🤲🏻😭.”

Taaatibg said:

“For those seeking for God's mercy on finances,He will come through soon in Jesus name 🙏.”

Sean_bulk said:

“He worked so hard so he deserves it.”

Jaykaybeeh commented:

“Nobody Dey talk where dem Dey see money o na to Dey drop bible quote 😂😂😂”

Kelvin.kertz said:

“When ceIebs dey taIk how much Swanky dey ch'arge to styIe dem, some onIine people go think say na fake Iife 😂 Swanky no smaII o.”

Glitzlingerie said:

“E don cash out from YFA...make una dey bash annie she dey being drama still dey cash out.”

Uncleradiokiller said:

“The same Lagos Annie said they want to beat him in? He bought house there 😂”

Real.susylicious wrote:

“What does this guy do for a living sef?”

Sonoflitty wrote:

“Who be una juju plug abeg😢”

Michael_chiidiebere wrote:

“This house fine eh…. Congratulations 🎊”

Ayo_billion said:

“Trust the process 😊”

Starbeaut said:

“Our Netflix money 😂congratulations.”

Joycejacob_jjb said:

“This is major, CONGRATULATIONS Swanky ❤️.”

Sunky.o said:

“Say this is Massive Babyyyyy!! Congrats Swanks 🤴”

Arteece_noel said:

“Congratulations this is beautiful 🙌Now I can visit you.”

Igwecruise said:

“This is massive!!!! 🔥”

Zari blasts Annie Idibia on Young, Famous and African

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, lambasted Nigerian actress and 2Baba’s wife, Annie Idibia.

Just recently, Zari and Annie started making social media headlines after a video of their heated exchange on the Young, Famous and African show went viral.

It all started when Annie made several side comments about Zari’s marriage to a younger man and their wedding. 2baba’s wife claimed that the Ugandan socialite was her fan because she copied her wedding-renewal ceremony.

