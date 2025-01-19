Nigerian actress Annie Idibia’s heated exchange with Ugandan businesswoman, Zari, on Young, Famous and African is going viral

Zari confronted Annie about what she said about her marriage to a younger man and the video caused a stir

Several social media users took sides on the matter as they reacted to what Zari said about Annie and 2baba’s marriage

Young, Famous and African star Zari Hassan, recently lambasted Nigerian actress and 2Baba’s wife, Annie Idibia.

Just recently, Zari and Annie started making social media headlines after a video of their heated exchange on the show went viral.

It all started when Annie made several side comments about Zari’s marriage to a younger man and their wedding. 2baba’s wife claimed that the Ugandan socialite was her fan because she copied her wedding-renewal ceremony.

The Nigerian actress also taunted Zari for being with a young man who is about the same age as her sons.

Annie’s side talks soon got to Zari’s ears after she was told by another Young, Famous and African co-star. Without wasting any time, the Ugandan businesswoman confronted the Nigerian actress during one of their gatherings.

Zari claimed that Annie’s husband 2baba is almost 50 but sleeps around with 20-year-old girls, and that he also has children all over Africa.

The Ugandan socialite also questioned Annie about what work she does, stating that the last time she was in a movie was 10 years ago. Zari called the actress two-faced just like her husband.

She said:

“Why is it your problem? Annie your man is almost 50 and he’s running around sleeping with 20-year-olds, making them pregnant but you want to talk about my husband. Your husband has kids all over Africa. You’re leaving your business unattended looking at other people’s houses. Annie what do you do? The last time I checked, you were an actress 10 years ago. Do you have a movie out? Innocent this, Innocent that, 2baba this… you are two-faced just like your husband, Mrs Two-Faced.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Zari blasts Annie on YFA

The heated exchange between Zari and Annie Idibia raised a series of reactions from social media users who watched the show. Read some of their comments below:

This fan said Zari dragged Annie all the way to Akwa Ibom:

Teekay had this to say about the drama:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Laura.baby__:

“How’s Annie always talking about people and get so timid when it’s time to back herself up ? 😭”

fiesimama:

“Wawwwwuuuuu! Ooopppppoooor oooo, we really listen we don't judge.”

jolamissboss:

“Not all of you making all these other women saints over Annie , even the Zari is still stuck with her baby daddy , Annie is a lot , but y’all need to rest and let her breathe.”

mercyskinn:

“This season definitely not good for Annie, her emotions are all opened vulnerable. Ini my iconic boss chic.”

Chidinma_thebrand:

“She had it coming! I was so annoyed with Annie’s behavior during the wedding.”

oyibo.wife:

“She deserves everything she got this season 😂.”

_blaqdiamond_11:

“Annie is the show. She's giving us a show.”

Halimafoods:

“Na man cheat na woman dey collect insult 😂😂 this marriage thing may God be with yall o 😂.”

kynkies__place:

“Which Kian wahala be this 😂😂😂😂”

dear_gloire:

“I love Annie buh … I’m concerned with the way she talks and body movements when she’s talking.”

iamkendra_hajduk:

“She was roasted by Zari and was dip fried by Nadi 😭.”

__pearl.xx:

“You can’t have your own problems and keep poke nosing in people’s business,wetin your eye dey find you must see 😂”

asoebi_blogger:

“That’s the only thing they have been saying since season 1, that line is stale already. Zari and co should find another thing to say about Annie.

As Annie said, Zari’s husband is young and she’s just pained what she knew people would say came from Annie who isn’t the only one who said it in that group by the way.”

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in April 2024 that the popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

