Fashion designer Swanky Jerry is known for his flamboyant fashion sense and his knowledge of colour combination

His love for designer female bags has captured the hearts of his fans who commended him for his top-notch taste

In a video, a fashion content creator Sammy Birkinboy showed off some of the classy female bags Swanky Jerry has flaunted recently

Celebrity stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry, has proven his love for designer female bags, which was captured by a fashion content creator Samuel Joel, aka Sammy Birkinboy.

In a video, Sammy shared some of the bags the designer has rocked including Dolce and Gabbana, and Versace, among others. Swanky wore a leopard skin Dolce and Gabbana jacket, black trousers and shoes, as he flaunted his Birkin Hermes bag. In another picture, he flaunted his Dolce and Gabbana bag.

Swanky Jerry's displays his love for bags. Image credit: @swankyjerry

Source: Instagram

Sammy displayed another classy bag Swanky Jerry rocked for an outing. He noted that he has not seen a Goyar Segeor so extremely large. The celebrity stylist was not yet done with his magnificent bags as he attended an event with a Balenciaga maxi leather clutch. He also owns a limited-edition Sunshine bag, which was a collaboration between Fendi and Versace.

Swanky Jerry's love for bags

The designer slayed with two show-stopping bags, which was a combination of a Casablanca duffel bag and a Casablanca cross body bag. His level of creativity was unmatched. In another outing, he wore a purple outfit which he blended with a piano bag. He also rocked a gold attire and complemented his look with a Burberry bag.

Whether he is taking a walk or catching a flight, or going on a hike, he always has a bag to match his outfit. According to the Sammy, Swanky Jerry's love for bags in under-emphasized. The designer dropped some stars emoji on Sammy's video to acknowledge his efforts to curate his numerous classy bags.

Watch Sammy's video below

Reactions to Swanky Jerry's bags

Legit.ng has combined some of the reactions to Swanky Jerry's bags below:

@_little_snow_xo:

"Shey he need assistance? I like bags too."

@luchi.vee:

"No offense. Pls who is he?

@rossyzfashion:

"The best literary."

@iamduchess05

"No swanky, no styling."

@leculture:

"Master in the game of styling."

@venus_de_milo6:

"Swanky is so good."

@maxzychuks:

"We want your videos long and well ended please."

@joyshomeappliances:

"Swanky. The BOSS OF THEM ALL @swankyjerry he's NOT THEIR MATE."

@steveregha:

"Please some help me research who is his biggest client. So many stylists have A-list celebrity clients but don't have this lifestyle so I find it hard to reconcile."

Swanky Jerry rocks gorgeous orange jacket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Swanky Jerry had given his fans something to talk about again with his daring fashion.

He wore a long-sleeved shirt, an orange jacket and baggy trousers and complemented the look with a designer bag.

Swanky Jerry hailed himself for being influential, and his fans supported him, while others simply commented on his outfit.

Source: Legit.ng