Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has left fans and netizens on the edge of their seat after he unfollowed his teenage daughter online

Legit.ng earlier reported that a quick look at the filmmaker's Instagram profile revealed that he was no longer one of his daughter's followers

Despite the series of antagonisms that followed his actions, the upcoming preacher caused another stir with his new post

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has chosen to move on with his life after tonnes of backlash that met him recently.

The upcoming preacher, in an expected move, unfollowed his teenage daughter Danielle on the popular social media platform Instagram.

Yul Edochie shares hope for 2025 after unfollowing daughter Danielle. Credit: @yuledochie, @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Yul's recent online move got many talking on the internet, as they massively criticised his actions.

A quick search on the actor's Instagram confirmed that he was no longer one of his daughter's followers.

Recall that since the actor's marriage to his junior colleague, Judy Austin, his marriage to May Edochie has been strained, and the actor appears to have alienated himself from his children.

Yul Edochie shares hope for 2025

Hours after the news broke that Yul Edochie unfollowed his child, the actor decided to share a video of himself bopping to Nigerian singer Iyanya's song "One Side".

Not stopping there, he shared his high hopes for the new year, noting that he was positive about what 2025 has in store.

"2025 is looking very good already. This year will be too sweet. I feel it."

See her post below:

Yul Edochie's post ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

xtine wrote:

"The way my dad wished he can turn the hands of time now eerrhh... All the kids he left us for didn't amount to anything but God has blessed us,the rejected corner stones."

peacbulls said:

"Na you fit social media 😂...As Dem no wan rest, you sef no go rest on them 😂 . Happy weekend Yul."

okekek wrote:

"Im glad that the blogs are carrying out the news if you blocking out your only daughter. At least Dani will no longer see your show of sh@me. Judy can finally give you another defective daughter in peace."

nomos7:

"That’s why you blocked your one and only Daughter hmmm Na so another man go help you hand her over to her husband. No matter what, you wrong their mother and on top of that always constituting nuisance, no respect for them or their mother, so her treating you in some certain way is justifying."

official_estherbabay:

"You sure say you get sense you choose Judy over your children sameness man."

yemisikunlipe said:

"MD Chris just bought a new G-Wagon. Na him cause this post. Pele Yuliana eeya we understand your pain."

Ifeanyieezeie wrote:

"Marrying a second wife is not even a problem. That's your choice. But your continuous display of childish on social media content, disgracing his family is unbecoming. This is why your daughter changed her name and stop following you."

blessingchiegonu said:

"You're now fighting your own blood? Aru."

gaykidsfimi wrote:

"If I May asked why are you hiding under red colour filter infect?"

aijaystella said:

"The juju is getting stronger."

Kanayo O Kanayo unfollows Yul Edochie

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka KOK, has taken a decisive action in response to Yul Edochie's outburst on social media directed at him.

The veteran actor, who interviewed Yul Edochie's elder brother Linc, took the action on his Instagram page.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin threw her weight behind him as he lashed out at his brother and Kanayo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng