Nigerian socialite and fashion designer, Yomi Casual recently celebrated his 40th birthday in style

A video from the star-studded birthday party made the rounds online and it captured the moment Yomi’s wife gave him a lap dance

The viral clip raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians with people either gushing over the couple or criticising them

Nigerian fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace Makun, gave him a lap dance at his birthday party.

On January 27, 2025, a big party was organised to mark Yomi’s milestone age of 40. The event had some top stars and well-wishers in attendance.

Videos from the occasion went viral and one of the highlights from the ceremony was when Yomi Casual’s wife gave him a lap dance in front of everybody at the party.

In a video posted on Instagram by @mediaroomhubb, Yomi was seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the party hall and his wife, Grace, straddled him while whining her waist to the music playing.

The romantic display between the couple had the crowd shrieking with excitement as some of them cheered them on. The dance ended with Grace giving Yomi Casual a deep kiss on the lips, not minding that the MC was trying to separate them.

Reactions as Yomi Casual’s wife gives lap dance

The video of Yomi Casual’s wife giving him a lap dance at his birthday party went viral on social media and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some of them gushed over the couple, others were not pleased with the public display. Read what they had to say about it:

Stylescapture said:

“Wives are out to show us they still gat IT👏🙌😍 Love it.”

Ifychris1 said:

“Beautiful couple.”

Samial_tom wrote:

“See me showing all my teeth 😁😁😁chaii love is sweet ooo.”

Onyinyedoreen wrote:

“All this won't matter in heaven 😢😢😢God when.”

Groovyposhy wrote:

“Love this lady!! A whole vibe.”

Asana_gal said:

“Give them😍😍❤️❤️.”

Decluttermarshal said:

“She probably had a little too much to drink, cos why is this out here 😮 E ma pa singles na😂.”

Queenhatty.1 said:

“side chick go win pisss for body 😂😂.”

Violansirimobi said:

“Abeg I cover this marriage with blood of Jesus I no won hear I no marry again 😂.”

Omo_owa said:

Get a room 😂

Ijeoma.dorcas.94 wrote:

“Annie and two face do pass this one 😂.”

Thechiccboutique_ wrote:

“Let single people breeeeeef!”

Mary.audu.509 said:

“Wetin be dis Abeg like who una Dey try impress.”

Bum_bad_ said:

“I sha no wan hear tomorrow say dem divorce.”

Brandis_consulting said:

“Y do this in public...trying to look woke,who are dey trying to impress..is dis 4 hee husband or d other men there.”

Official_tino_217 said:

“Me and my future wife soon❤”

Gorgeouxoxoxo said:

“She should have worn her heels for this. Makes it more sexyy.”

AY Celebrates Yomi Casual's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yomi Casual celebrated his birthday and flooded his page with lovely pictures and a birthday message.

His older brother, comedian AY also gushed about Yomi, whom he described as smart, handsome, and outstanding.

Aside from AY, popular Nigerian celebrities including Yomi Casual’s wife Grace Makun took to social media to celebrate him.

