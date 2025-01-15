A Nigerian lady advised women against dating men who follow controversial content creator, Geh Geh on social media

She noted that men who “worship” Geh Geh on social media may never end up getting married, based on the influencer’s teachings

The lady’s advice was met with mixed reactions, as many still pledged allegiance to the controversial influencer

A Nigerian lady went viral after she advised women to break up with their boyfriend if he was a follower of controversial content creator, Geh Geh.

She gave her reasons in a trending video on social media.

She shared why ladies should not date Geh Geh's followers. Photo: @iplaydetty, @official_gegeh

In a video shared by @iplaydetty on TikTok, the lady said men who “worship” Geh Geh on social media may never get married based on the influencer’s teachings.

Geh Geh, an acclaimed financial guru, is popular online for his advice and stance concerning relationships and finance.

In the viral video, the lady said women who date Geh Geh's followers were as good as being single because they may not get married.

She said:

"If your boyfriend or the man in your life dey follow Geh Geh, break up with him... Except you don't want it to end up in marriage. Calm down go watch him last video, make you confirm wetin I dey talk. If na Geh Geh him dey follow and na Geh Geh be him fave and that person dey quickly dey influenced. No worry him no go marry you."

The lady’s advice was met with mixed reactions, as many still pledged allegiance to the controversial influencer.

@Sapientia said:

"Geg geh is male version of Saidaboj... Equation balanced."

@ACupOfTee said:

"This data wey I use watch this video Na financial mistake I just make and I dey cry."

@sadeeqthegreat_ said:

"Omo gehgeh na our mentor and we no really send you for here."

@Pontus said:

"If ur girl Dey follow saidaboj online break up with am."

@Ismaila Arab said:

"What about wuna way de follow Saidaboj. We go follow Gheghe."

@UDØ-LØRD said:

"I wake up this morning, I nearly thank geh geh for the gift of life."

