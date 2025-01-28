Nigerian singer Flavour has drawn the attention of netizens over his recent conversation with a mystery lady

The music star posted a TikTok video of himself begging the lady to open her ‘grocery store’ for him to enter

The exchange between Flavour and the unnamed lady went viral and got netizens dropping their hot takes

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N’abania, has asked a mystery lady to open up her ‘grocery store’ for him.

Just recently, the Big Baller crooner took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself having a chat with an unidentified lady who was not captured on camera.

In the clip, the father of four begged the lady to open up her grocery store and allow him to enter. This got her to ask him what he meant and Flavour only repeated his statement. He said:

“Hello baby girl, can you please open up your grocery store and allow me to enter?”

The mystery lady then asked Flavour what they are to each other and the music star tried to turn the tables by saying that he should be asking her. When she repeated the question, Flavour responded by assuring her that he is a heart mender and not a heart breaker.

In his words:

“I should be asking you, I’m not a heartbreaker, I’m a heart mender, I put stuff together .”

The singer also told the lady that if she opens up her mind, she would understand what he means by telling her to open up her grocery store. See the video below:

Reactions to Flavour’s chat with mystery lady

Flavour’s conversation with the mystery lady soon made the rounds on different social media platforms. Several of them were amused while others asked questions. Read what they had to say about it:

Leesteff_skincare said:

“I thought he’s married?”

Ama_ccah said:

“Flavor umunwa😆. Mk Una leave my fav o😂.”

Allshadesof_best said:

“Heart mender oshi😂.”

Iamtostar wrote:

“This is season of loving n dancing 😂.”

Mcmakopolo1 said:

“Ebeano super market no do pass this grocery store!”

Johnnykezy said:

“Ashewo Master for a reason.”

Mmaabacha said:

“How igbo men toast women 😂.”

Scottyofficial01 said:

“Grocery store, na Ebeano or Jendol, which one?”

Classyzee_ said:

“This voice slf dey vex me!😒”

Gizzodrums wrote:

“Flavor na ashawo 😂.”

Mhiz_presheezona said:

“Person husband.”

Nolly_monologue wrote:

“Abi heart bender 😂.”

Gracias_pita said:

“Not funny.”

Official_pearlx said:

“Person wey sing Ashawoo Awusha you no go fear am.”

Officialfunbi said:

“Same voice with Odumeje… Swap their faces and listen🤣.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“I thought he was married! Marry celebrity ki kpitipiti ba e 👀.”

Omalishan_ wrote:

“Perfect example of an Igbo man.”

The5kfashionstore wrote:

“Everybody with their own😂.”

Ms__fina said:

“A typical Igbo man, toasting skills na 0/10 😹.”

Flavour unbothered about Afrobeats singers' attention

Legit.ng earlier reported that Flavour explained the reason he was not worried that Afrobeats singers such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and others were getting attention and recognition.

The singer said he was not an Afrobeats singer but acknowledged his kind of African music could not be sidelined.

He explained further that other African musicians, such as Fally Ipupa of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania, were doing exceptionally great in their chosen fields.

