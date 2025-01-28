Gehgeh has urged Cubana Chiefpriest to take a cue from music star 2Baba who recently announced his separation from his wife Annie Idibia

In a viral video, Gehgeh shared why Cubana Chiefpriest should not have splashed millions on a new car for his

Gehgeh's message to the celebrity barman has been met with mixed reactions, with several netizens criticising him

Self-acclaimed financial expert, Gehgeh is the latest popular face to react to music star Innocent Idibia 2Baba's separation from his wife Annie Idibia.

Unlike several celebrities and Nigerians who took sides, Gehgeh chose to turn his attention towards socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, who he advised to learn from 2Baba's mistakes.

Gehgeh advises Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/officialgehgeh/official2baba

According to Gehgeh, Cubana Chiefpriest made a financial mistake by buying his wife a car worth millions of naira.

Recall that the celebrity barman made headlines after he gifted his wife a new car, a 2025 Range Rover.

In reaction to this, Gehgeh opined that Chief Priest ought to have learnt from the mistakes of 2Baba about marriage.

He opined that Chiefpriest should not have spent hundreds of millions purchasing the car for his wife when he could have bought it for himself and then offered it to his wife to drive whenever he wanted.

The financial expert claimed that marriage did not benefit men, citing failed celebrity marriages like 2Baba, AY Makun, Yul Edochie as samples.

He said in part:

“Chief Priest suppose learn from the mistakes of 2baba you dey buy car worth N300M for your wife after you see wetin happen to 2face… even if you go buy that kind of car, buy am for yourself then your wife can be using it, because at the end of the day, marriage na stress to men; men are not benefiting anything from marriage.. see the case of 2face, AY, Yul Edochie, Nedu, Churchill…”

Watch video as Gehgeh advises Cubana Chiefpriest to learn from 2Baba's mistakes:

Reactions trail Gehgeh's advice to CP

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

stan.kings:

"What about the men wey their marriage they go successfully, why una no dey bring those ones up as advice!?"

ezeqwesiri:

"It’s how everyone is focused on 2baba and Annie as if they don’t have bigger problems."

glo_shinning:

"That car na bribe. He the use am calm the wife down from this Kenya baby mama.

chidera____crescent:

"He is saying the truth but watch how them go bash am 😂😂 them dey use sense do marriage for this our generation especially Nigeria."

joyhilz71:

"If the man is not benefiting it’s his fault. He should check himself and tell himself the bitter truth. A woman I repeat a good and real woman is a reflection of her man.( how you treat her) You need to put something to get something (benefit)."

Why Gehgeh dragged Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the self-acclaimed financial expert, slammed Davido for gifting his driver a car.

Gehgeh stated that Davido made a financial mistake and told the driver to return the car to Davido.

He said the man was earning just N70k, and the car was worth N25 million; he called Davido a bad man.

