A Nigerian financial coach and online content creater GehGeh, whose real name is Emmanuel Obruste, has made a controversial statement

The creator, who was a guest on Nedu's Honest Bunch podcast, spoke against marriage and advised men to quit joining the institution

He gave an alternative and stated his reason, which has since generated online discourse, as many shared their opinions

Geh Geh, a Nigerian content creator who goes by Emmanuel Obruste, made it to the front pages of blogs after a video of his recent interview went viral.

The financial coach became an online sensation after he was featured on one of the episodes of Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch Podcast and spoke blatantly against women.

GehGeh says marriage is a complete scam. Credit: @officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

According to him, men should stop marrying women as it is dangerous to their financial health. He stated that he has witnessed several men who have wept like babies because they were left bankrupt 'women'.

He believed all that happens in marriage is that the men work and the women just keep earning their money. Additionally, he mentioned that women today have set unrealistic expectations for men to follow, which is wrong.

Geh Geh further added that associating with a woman in holy matrimony was the quickest way to go broke. He affirmed that he would stand firm in his stance wherever, as it is a decision that he has made.

In Geh Geh's words:

"Marriage is a scam. Men should stop marrying women".

This made many question whether he allowed men to marry their fellow men.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens react to Geh Geh post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@praise_doz:

"When you find the right person,you will know that marriage is sweet and not scam when you get a good woman you will understand Proverbs 18vs22."

@thisgeneralmusty:

"I have never regretted getting married to my wife ... I thank God I find her ... Am always grateful to God for bringing her into my life ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Marriage no be scam Ajeh 💯."

@nlxngram:

"You all becomin too scared lately . This society full of weak men. All money! Money!!"

@juliandeelogram:

"No matter how rich you are , if woman wan chop you finish , she go chop you finish , Dey play."

@bmgonstage:

"Polygamy is the key! The trick is when you do Polygamy, it automatically reduces the risk of one woman doing you anyhow."

@praise_doz:

"When you find the right person,you will know that marriage is sweet and not scam."

@kingflizzy_:

"He’s telling the truth o."

@ucantcheckabitchwitdcheque:

"You have a low self esteem.. u no believe say anybody fot love u because u too worwor and u talk anyhow... Nothing admirable about u na y d women wey u dey meet must chop u dry n bounce."

Geh Geh drags Davido for giving driver car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Geh Geh, a self-acclaimed financial expert, slammed Davido over the car gift he gave to his driver a few days ago.

In the post, he said that Davido made a financial mistake and told the driver to return the car to Davido.

He said the man was earning just N70k, and the car was worth N25 million; he called Davido a bad man.

