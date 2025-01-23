A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on the TikTok app after securing a corporate job

According to the lady, she always dreamt about having an office job and she finally secured the position at almost 30

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A young Nigerian lady's dream of securing a corporate job finally came true, and she took to social media to express her gratitude.

The lady, who had long aspired to work in an office environment, was overcome with emotion as she shared the news with her online followers.

Lady in tears after securing corporate job Photo credit: @thelady_amarachi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries after bagging corporate job

In a touching video posted on TikTok, @thelady_amarachi was seen tearfully celebrating her achievement.

Her post revealed her journey to landing the sought-after position, which she had worked tirelessly to attain.

According to her, her perseverance and determination finally paid off, and she was able to realise her dream at an age when many people begin to feel established in their careers.

In her words:

"Finally living the dream of having a corporate job at almost 30. No words. Just gratitude to God that makes all things beautiful in his time."

Reactions as lady gets corporate job

The lady's TikTok video quickly went viral, with many users taking to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages.

Her post served as a beacon of hope for others who may be struggling to achieve their goals, and her gratitude in the face of success was admired.

@Jolaolu Content Creator said:

"Congratulations babe, you deserve every good thing that comes your way. This just made me a whole lot more grateful."

@Emem commented:

"Congratulations, had my first major corporate job at 30, it was even on the day I turned 30. My income went up by 4x immediately. Just trust God, He works with us differently."

@Shaniel the Grass Wiz said:

"Happy for you sweetness. I pray your environment is not toxic and when you work it doesn’t feel like work. I pray that your task are easy you can do it in your sleep. I pray you get all the promotions."

@tayo oluwa said:

"I was receiving job offers left and right and had to reject some. It’s better late than never. Welcome on board."

@_Beth_3 said:

"My day is coming soon. He is never to early and never too late. Just at the right time."

@Munahsayshi stated:

"It hits different and satisfying, Thank you Jesus for this chapter in her life. I pray God brings you ease at your workplace."

@QueenB said:

"I’m happy for you. When you pray for something earnestly and it happens you will always remember."

@Mo_rhenny added:

"Congratulations girl. I know this is the beginning of many things you will shed tears of joy for."

Lady secures corporate job abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady talked about her journey to landing a corporate job in a TikTok video that went viral.

In the clip, she revealed how she meticulously refined her CV, ensuring it was packed with the right keywords for a marketing role.

Source: Legit.ng