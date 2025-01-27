A Nigerian lady has dug up an emotional video of popular actress, Annie Idibia, talking about her husband's cheating scandal

In the video, Annie recounted how she found out years ago that he had gotten two different women pregnant

While sharing the post on the TikTok app, the lady expressed her pain over the situation and netizens reacted in the comments

A Nigerian lady has reacted to a heart-wrenching throwback video of popular Nigerian actress Annie Idibia.

The video showed the actress recounting the emotional turmoil she endured due to her husband 2baba Idibia's alleged infidelity.

Lady laments, shares throwback video of Annie Photo credit: @ayooor.com/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady digs up throwback video of Annie

In the video, Annie had given a candid account of her husband's cheating scandal that happened years ago.

The clip was shared by a TikTok user @ayooor who expressed her pain and disappointment over the situation.

Annie recounted the devastating moment she discovered that her husband had fathered children with two other women.

"And then you know them first but you wake up, two people are having babies for him. And then he has five kids with other women. My first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody. So you know what that is?" Annie said in the video.

Annie's emotional testimony revealed the immense pain and betrayal she felt upon learning of her husband's infidelity.

Her words painted a sad picture of a woman struggling to come to terms with the reality of her husband's actions.

While sharing the clip, the TikTok user said:

"Eyyy God abeg o."

Reactions trail throwback video of Annie

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Riri E N K said:

"2face just posted that they are separated guys. I feel so bad for Annie."

@cmgold_lagos stated:

"All of you swearing for 2baba is mad, did anyone force her to marry him in first place."

@driz_quotes said:

"If na me be 2baba still I no go grant any interview I’ll just continue enjoying my happiness now that the devil is gone."

@Softlife said:

"But she knew all of this before marriage why is she bringing this up now and acting like a victim."

@Fafa reacted:

"She didn’t know these people from anywhere but she shared all this? Wild."

@LADY Jk said:

"If she had a job or career, she would have left at the first child. but he's her only provider."

@kays_FashionStoreAnambra said:

"It was really hard for her to leave because he's her first love. He obviously married her out of pity but then damaged her."

@Ruffy's empire commented:

"E no go better for Annie and anybody wey swear for 2baba, person wey don get like 5 baby mama before you marry am, watin u expect."

@Ned said:

"It's not about who comes first. It's about who gives a man peace of mind. If he had peace, he might have stayed from the outset."

@wizzyboo alpha added:

"No one should blame annie this is how a good woman should be like even if ur hubby have children outside you take them as urs that's what our ancesto."

@S.beaut reacted:

"We judge to much, that man is her first love, she doesn’t know any better, she is attached and we don’t know what he told her to make her stay."

@benlondon0 added:

"But she knew all this and still went ahead to marry him. Pls this age is bigger than all emotional blackmails."

Watch the video below:

Man speaks on Tuface and Annie's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man reacted to the ongoing marital saga between Tuface Idibia and his wife Annie Macaulay Idibia.

In his Facebook post, the man maintained that Tuface Idibia did his wife 'dirty' while also hinting on alleged domestic violence from Annie's side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng