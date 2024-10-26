Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia, has reacted to a troll who went into her DM to insult her

This came after Sonia asked the footballer to send his account number for her to return the bride price he paid

She posted the troll pictures and chats online and further slammed her for coming into her DM to disrespect her

A chat exchange between Footballer Jude Ighalo's ex-wife Sonia and an online troll has reached the online space.

Recall that Sonia has been on and off the trends table for coming online to either blast or praise her ex, which has made her popular in cyberspace.

A chat between Sonia and a critic has surfaced online in a new development. The troll had gone into Sonia's dm and asked her to quit coming online to talk about her ex and move on.

The troll wrote:

"Madam, rest, you are no longer relevant o. U don turn urself as a motivational speaker abeg o rest. Ur ex have moved on why not do same nah!! Water wey dey ur mouth go soon dry off. Go and fix."

In response, Sonia posted the troll's picture and shared her thoughts on how divorced African women usually face societal stigma.

Sonia replied

"It's always women trolling other women for me! The societal antagonism and stigma directed toward divorced women are indeed concerning. In Africa, people often see divorce as a taboo. As a result, women prefer to stay in dysfunctional marriages over getting a divorce.

"Sis, you ain't gonna troll me for choosing peace over riches. I will come for you and your generation. I grew up in Europe; we see life differently over here."

See post here:

Netizens react to Sonia's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@mustimustiano:

"I can't stand this thing. Jude try oo."

@veeherbalsecrets:

"Nah Women Dey do her fellow women cuz what is this ? Can’t you mind your business?"

@kingsliveth:

"But what do people gain in chooking mouth into people’s business."

@_nono_of_lagos:

"True true madam rest! Zukwanike."

@tohab_event:

"That's the disrespect you brought for yourself."

@mr___presley:

"Foot ball money no be moi moi 😂 to see that kind lifestyle again go hard o."

@big_mns:

"All I know, is one u bring ur business or family issues online, it’s everybody’s business, if u don’t want pple to involve in your life, don’t bring it online."

Ighalo’s ex-wife slams peeps

Meanwhile, Nigerian footballer Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia, finally reacted to claims of trying to reunite with him.

This came shortly after Sonia praised the football star despite many months of dragging him online.

Sonia explained her reasons for leaving the sportsman in the first place as she taunted her critics.

