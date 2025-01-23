Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, has made a big announcement about his career on social media

Just recently, the on-air-personality disclosed that he is finally quitting radio after spending two years in that line of work

Do2dtun admitted his fear in taking his next step but hoped for the best and netizens reacted to his big news

Nigerian media personality Oladotun Kayode, aka Do2dtun, is finally quitting radio after spending two decades in the industry.

On January 23, 2025, the popular Cool FM presenter took to his official Instagram page to announce his latest big career move.

Nigerians react as OAP Do2dtun quits radio after 20 years. Photos: @do2dtun / IG

According to the on-air-personality, it is time for him to say goodbye after 20 years on the radio. Do2dtun explained that the time had come for him to leave what he loves doing and will continue to love doing.

However, the media personality also hinted that something big was in the works for him and posting about it was making him nervous.

In his words:

“20 years on radio, it’s time to say goodbye. My next post will be posted with shaky hands. It’s time to leave what I loved and would always love. #TheLastRadioBender.”

See Do2dtun’s post below:

Reactions as Do2dtun announces quitting radio

OAP Do2dtun’s announcement about no longer working on radio after 20 years in the business has raised mixed reactions from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Prettywomenhub said:

“He go open his own podcast soon. Jst watch.”

_di.m.ma wrote:

“Byee.”

De_prime001 wrote:

“20 years still arsenal never win league.”

Olorisupergalmedia said:

“Thank you for your service. Thank you for the experiences. Thank you for all you do. It was not an easy journey. Thank you for being a voice. Thank you for everything. Nigerians, Africans and the world at large say thank you. Your impact alone is enormously appreciated.”

Adesope_shopsydoo commented:

“You know when it’s time.”

Theglobalennyberry said:

“You were steadfast and diligent at it. We will miss your voice 👏 but unto the next phase.”

Mannieessien said:

“Only one Dot2un 🔥.”

Promomasterky wrote:

“Big Energy 🙌🙌 we Dey with you always ❤️.”

Officialowengee wrote:

“You and a couple of greats redefined the radio culture.”

Morenikeadams said:

“Radio will never be the same without you🙌🙌😍.”

Ebimorbohara said:

“We move.”

Folu_mog said:

“I applaud your growth, enthusiasm and effort you have demonstrated during your time. We look forward to seeing all the great things you will accomplish in your next phase. Congratulations to the best On-air personality 👏👏👏 I am so so proud of you.”

Officialfroshmuller wrote:

“This one enter...The last radiobender 😂...Agba you sev don try ❤️❤️,I wish you all the best in your next phase of life.”

Makeupbymogizzie wrote:

“Wowww🔥.”

Do2dtun drags radio station over unpaid salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Do2dtun was not about to keep quiet about the state of things at a popular radio station.

The on-air personality and show host shared a tweet in which he questioned Soundcity's refusal to pay salaries for the past eight months.

The media personality asked if it was by force to own a radio station and asked why anyone would treat their staff in such a manner.

