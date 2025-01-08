Nigerian on-air personality and show host Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode has called out one of the popular radio stations over unpaid debt

He went on his official Twitter page to direct a tweet at them after he asked how his friends who work there cope

His tweet has now ignited many more comments on the situation, as people ask varying questions

Do2dtun, whose real name is Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode was not about to keep quiet about the state of things at a popular radio station.

The on-air personality and show host posted a Tweet on the micro-blogging platform, in which he questioned Soundcity's refusal to pay salaries for the past eight months.

The media personality asked if it was by force to own a radio station and asked why anyone would treat their staff in such a manner.

OAP Do2tun sparked reactions online after he called out a Radio Station. Credit: @do2dtun

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun wrote:

"It’s not by force to open a radio station. Owing your staffs for 8 months is very cruel and inhumane. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you this. My friends and colleagues at Soundcity, how do you guys cope? No salary for 8 months ? Mehn that’s crazy!!!!"

See his tweets below:

Do2dtun's tweets resonated with several social media users, who shared their anger at how cruelly some bosses treat their staff.

It will be recalled that singer Skales shared a tweet in support of Do2tun's battle with his estranged ex-wife after not being able to access his kids for some time now. Skales tweeted that anyone who was against Do2tun was an enemy.

Reactions to Do2dtun's tweet

Read some comments concerning the issue of unpaid salaries by Nigerian social media users below:

@jskay7

"8months? Shouldn’t this be a criminal offence? Except the staff have been financially prudent to save for raining day (assumption), how will they survive without salary for 3months except they are getting funds elsewhere or leaving off debts?"

@Ashabul_Jannaah:

"Eight months without a salary? That’s absolutely insane. I honestly don’t know how they’re managing, but they definitely deserve better. Stay strong."

@wotowoto77:

"I don't even forget to say Soundcity still exists, but YouTube has really changed a lot of things in the media."

@eketohlaptop:

"As a worker how u go work for 8 months?? U no receive payment nd u still work! Dem tie ur life for that work."

@whitneytochi:

"And you will see the owners spending money lavishly, this kind thing can pain oh."

@mr_slim1:

"Abeg lawyers in the house, don’t we have laws in Nigeria that protect employees? how do this firms get away with this."

@BELABO6:

"Make the staff sef begin carry wetin fit pay their salary from the firm go sell them resign. Everyone can be mad together."

@tere_akerele:

"Soundcity na pikin for Raypower side."

OAP Do2dtun requests compulsory DNA test

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, OAP Dotun shared his take on the necessity of DNA tests to ascertain the biological parents of a child.

He stated it should be a prerequisite for children immediately after they are born, though some people consider it sacred.

His statement received mixed reactions online, as some people saw it as a cause for distrust.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng