Young, Famous and African star, Khanyi Mbau, has reacted to the news of 2baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce

The South African media personality showed her support for Annie while heavily blasting 2baba on social media

Khanyi’s reaction to the divorce news was met with mixed feelings from several Nigerians on social media

Khanyi Mbau, who stars in Netflix reality show, Young, Famous and African, has reacted to singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce.

After 2baba announced that he and Annie had parted ways on January 26, 2025, it caused a massive uproar online with Khanyi being one of those who dropped her two cents on the matter.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the South African media personality shared a post to encourage Annie. According to Khanyi, Annie should make friends with silence because she would learn a lot from it.

YFA star Khanyi blasts 2baba. Photos: @mbaureloaded, @official2baba, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The SA reality star wrote:

“Raz, put on your rain boots and go feel the rain on your skin. You will weather this storm! Make friends with the silence…It will teach you a lot. Annie Idibia, you are the moment.”

Not stopping there, Khanyi fired shots at 2baba for publicising the divorce. According to her, she hates men who run to social media to announce when things go wrong in their relationship. In her words:

“Nothing makes me sick like a man who runs to social media when things go south in his relationship. @official2baba disgusting! Annie does not walk alone.”

See screenshots of Khanyi’s posts below:

Screenshot as YFA star Khanyi blasts 2baba. Photos: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Reactions as YFA star Khanyi blasts 2baba

Khanyi Mbau’s heated words for 2baba after he announced his separation from Annie raised mixed feelings on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it:

Dianamarynsan said:

“I'm happy for the support Annie is getting, she needs it . And I pray she moves on with healing and grace . She didn't deserve a public humiliation. What was the point of going public? No empathy . Thrown under the bus.”

Kelly_official0 said:

“Forever African Queen 😍.”

Uniquestellp said:

“Khanyi is the one ❤️.”

Officialvicomma wrote:

“Even if Annie was the cause, we are still supporting her because she really tried.”

The___alpha___female said:

“Una Dey complain say her gender they support her??😂😂😂 make Adam gender support Adam 😂😂😂.”

Shopevrytin1 said:

“Women supporting women👏👏👏 loveet ❤️.”

Viankaokoli said:

“Annie you are loved fear not!!! You will glow beyond what you can imagine.”

Hrh_kingdiamond said:

“Funny how this situation is giving everyone clarity on why she was acting funny on the show. She was going through a lot and everyone was quick to judge and tag her. Now clarity is here and everyone feels for her. Nobody deserves this kind of pain.”

Previlegebeauty_2008 wrote:

“No worry 2face, I got you too 😂 No be only any dey this marriage,kilode.”

Official_saritaraw said:

“She has always been on 2baba neck frm season one she no like baba at all the world knew how he played on her loyalty nd love 😢 I was expecting this nd more frm khanyi tho 👏👏👏.”

Okiesovwiz said:

“What if na Annie don fkup like this 😂 because that’s what I’m doing perceiving right now.”

Mamus.rhoda.1 wrote:

“About these two, can peeps just stop taking sides? It will only get worse and eventually lead to divorce we don't want. May God restore their marriage. Annie as a matter of fact saw red seas, red house after five kids from other women and still went ahead to marry him. Does she expect that the man changes or what? This thier matter is hurting me so bad abeg😢.”

Micheal_aderele wrote:

“But women can run to social media???? ko ni da fun gbogbo yin.”

Miss_prettylayo wrote:

“It is well, so no prayers for innocent too.”

Xtcobraot wrote:

“But Una fit run to the same social media when Una turn reach . Double standards.”

Tksparkle said:

“The divorce might be the best thing that will ever happen to both of them. If you are not happy and unloved, take a fvking walk. Marriage is not a ticket to heaven✌️.”

Ruth_zagiri said:

“Honestly what’s the point of running to social media when things are not working well in your home… for validation or what?”

Sucray_sen said:

“The people screaming women can announce first or run to socials first this is not a gender competition this is about a person who is in rehab and down about a separation that has been happening lowkey since u no talk na now weh she Dey receive treatment and at her lowest d world is calling her bitter calling her names u come announce divorce make e look like she’s got issues like people are implying use the opportunity the world being against her to play d victim .. if u don’t understand this may u receive same type of betrayal Amen 🙏 weda man or woman.”

