A Nigerian lady shared one solid lesson she learnt from the marriage of singer, 2Baba and his wife, Annie

Her opinion led to a debate on social media between the ladies and the men who came across the viral post

This came hours after the singer announced that he and his wife had filed for divorce, taking social media users by surprise

Hours after Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, a lady shared what she learnt from their marriage.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

A lady shares her take on Annie and 2Baba's divorce news. Photo: Instagram/@annieidibia1, YNaija

In an X post by @tunzbabyy, a lady shared one solid lesson to be learnt from the celebrity's marriage.

Lady shares lesson from 2Baba’s marriage

The lady said that the union between 2Baba and his actress wife, Annie, had always taught one solid lesson.

According to her, the marriage preached that there was no reward for ladies who suffer and endure with men.

Her words:

“This 2face and Annie thing just preaches one solid thing. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO REWARD IN SUFFERING AND ENDURING WITH A MAN!!”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s stance on Annie’s marriage

Her opinion led to a debate on social media between ladies and guys who came across the viral post.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@HeavenJwf said:

"I disagree , there’s actually a reward… ”PAIN”

@Davidspredict said:

"A broke girl is suffering with a man? Then is it a ghost that’s suffering with the woman? It’s high time you all wrap this up and stop acting like you are doing a man favor. I know many of you will block after seeing this but I no send una papa."

@dancoded01 said:

"Suffering for a man asin how? For marriage wey 2 people decided to enter."

@BadpreneurJiggy said:

"Are you people okay at all? Wym enduring and suffering with a man? Legendary 2Face? Is your head correct?"

@Jidekuje said:

"Delusional take as usual. Who forced her to suffer with him? Was 2face not also suffering when she was supposedly suffering with him? If 2face’s career didn’t turn out good, would she have stayed with him? Didn’t she know he had babymamas before she married him?"

@Khy_leeeee said:

"The men in the comment section supporting their fellow man like their next breath depends on it."

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he used actor Yul and May Edochie as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

