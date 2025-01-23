Peller has made another video to apologise to Peter Okoye also known as Mr P after he claimed that he sang Davido's song

The two had a TikTok live session and Peller was excited about it, he sang another person's song thinking it was for Mr P

Fans would have none of what he said as they reacted to his claim in the comment section of the post and shared their take about it

Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has shown that no one is above mistake as he has apologised for his misdeed.

The content creator had a TikTok live session with singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P.

Peller calls himself crazy over mistake. Photo credit@peller 089@peterpsquare

The music star, who recently marked his daughter's birthday was happy to join Peller on his live steam, however, Peller started singing Skelewu, a song sang by David Adeleke, aka Davido in 2023.

Peller felt that Skelewu was sang by Psquare, but Mr P didn't utter a word, he was just smiling at the skit maker.

The content creator hyped Mr P and called him a good person. He also appreciated Mr P for honouring his invitation. He lamented about the noise at the background of the place he was making the video from.

Peller realises his mistake

After realising his mistake, the content creator, who had a TikTok live session with Davido last year, made another video to ask for forgiveness.

He disclosed that he must be 'crazy' to have made such as mistake. He apologised to Peter Okoye and also ranted.

How fans reacted to Peller's apology

Netizens reacted to the apology made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@b_happydae4you:

"Skelewu too sweet abeg… 2013. 30 bg gather here."

@dreamsrewired7:

"You can never know you must be around around around 7-8 years."

@vikkybabe_ventures:

"No one is perfect, it is alright not to be perfect. Such happens,"

@iroko_bass:

"I believe he wanted to sing Alingo ."

@auntypat26:

"Obo done cover every one ear.well 30bg for life."

@only1sabbath

"Skelewu was a banger though. No worry, 30bg is proud of you bro."

@rosepizzlemusic

"N:a shekini him wan sing.Wey him body dey shake."

@sawarilillianjo:

"He did it intentionally abeg to trend,"

@johnsonchibuike:

"Normally everybody like Davido, but some animals de disguise."

@official_mimiandy:

"Asin how, he know oooo skelewu wey blow Davido."

Peller appreciates man for helping him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was happy that a man helped him to get Davido's attention.

He has made a video call to the man known as Afobaje for what he did for him before he had a TikTok live session with Davido. The content creator had been in contact with Davido and eventually had a live session with him, which was widely applauded.

His video to Afobaje sparked reactions among fans in the comment section of his post as they shared their views about it. A few of them also appreciated the man for his kindness.

