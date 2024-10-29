Peller has finally linked up with Davido, and he shared a video of the two of them having a great time together

The singer had a video call to Peller a few weeks ago, and they promised to have a TikTok session together

The clip shared by the skit maker had mixed reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes

Popular skit maker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has finally linked up with Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller went wild after Davido video called him. He promised to go o TikTok live session with the skit maker.

Peller and Davido's meeting excites fans. Photo credit@davido/@peller089

In a new development, the content creator shared a video on his Insta story after meeting the music star, who was engulfed in a beef with Wizkid weeks ago.

Peller shows excitement after meeting Davido

In the short clip, Peller was so happy that he had finally met the Timeless crooner.

Davido was just stirring at him as he gave him a smile. Davido also greeted Peller's fans by gesticulating with his hands.

See the video here:

What fans said about Peller, Davido

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_chefbobby:

"I don finally comot for 3bg. Fc straight full of steeze and composure."

@iamclickmatic:

"You’ll are welcome to fellow Big Wizzy nah Cabin biscuits all the new members deserve."

@yeah.dolapo:

"Anything wrong with two tiktokers meeting up?"

@_marvelszn_:

"Na why dem dey see ham finish so."

@tomiwa_footwear:

"David no send anybody papa."

@official_yoruba_demon_:

"So na Davido dey link up with pellet now , no be Peller dey link up with him."

@popsongram:

"We rise by lifting others."

@markplease39:

"Bro need to push his ekuke so bad."

@officialkuranyi004:

"This one go pain them again set awon fatherless children."

Peller begs for fund

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had made a video to beg Nigerians for money to operate Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording made by Peller, he noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

