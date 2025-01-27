A Nigerian lady in the United States said that singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, is the victim in his embattled marriage

While urging people to let the African Queen crooner be, she shared a touching observation she made about his appearance

She lamented that 2Baba did not do music collaborations or top charts all because he is in a marriage

Sandra Duru, a Nigerian lady in the US, has taken 2Baba's side amid his ongoing divorce saga with his wife Annie Idibia.

Hours after the singer announced his separation from Annie and ongoing divorce, Sandra took to Facebook to give her two cents on the development.

Sandra Duru said 2Baba is the victim in the marriage. Photo Credit: Sandra Duru, Bellanaija, Instagram@Official2baba

Observation about 2Baba

Sandra said 2Baba is the victim and urged people to let him be. From being good-looking, Sandra noted that 2Baba now looked haggard. She wrote:

"Tubaba is a victim!

"Make una allow him breathe joor.

"Our fine boy is looking haggärd.

"Prank or not, don’t manage marriage!"

Sandra, in the comment section, lamented that 2Baba no longer released hit songs, did music collaborations and topped charts due to his marriage ordeal.

"Legend can’t even give us banger.

"He can’t even do a collabo.

"He is not topping the charts.

"All because he is in marriage.

"Unu gbochaa ujo, unu ezuo ike!"

She further noted:

"If you haven’t been with someone who is obsessed with you, you wouldn’t understand what that guy went through.

"Ha gbasaaa ka anyi zuo ike!"

2Baba-Annie divorce sage sparks debate

Mike Oluwafunminiyi said:

"Thank you for this englightment Dr Sandra. Simply because we don't have to manage or mismanage, relationships or marriages either. To avoid unnecessary stories that touches the heart in the nearest future.

"Thank you."

Afamefuna Ikpe Mara Eziokwu said:

"Marriage is not a prison yard, if you are afraid of the heat, leave the kitchen... It's good we are talking /arguing this while they are alive.. Make nobody kpaii anybody again in the name of marriage.. If u r tayad get out."

Chy Melody said:

"Aswear.

"Annie is obsessed with him.

"I watched one clip like that on young famous and African, and I saw where that Nigeria fashionista were asking her if she's actually tracking her husband and she replied, that she's just keeping an eye on me, omo she's actually tracking his movement on her phone.

"God abeg oooo."

Angela Amaka Nnamezie said:

"Both of them are victims of themselves. I am happy that he decided to take that long overdue step that Annie is not willing to take. She prefers to hold unto that trophy called Tuface that she dragged with 2 other women and won."

Miriam Amira Powers said:

"They are both victims.

"2face is a victim of his pe.nis and Ann is a victim of her stupidity.😂🤌

"Both of them will be okay in the end sha.. marriage is not by force. 🤷‍♀️"

Nkiru Divine said:

"He's a victim or not,my own na to mind my business,I no dey put mouth for two people wey don see their nakedness, before person go post me on Whatsapp status with the caption,no monkey can separate us."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man abroad had posted a video of 2Baba with a mystery lady in a club.

Toke Makinwa berates 2Baba for public announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that media personality Toke Makinwa had criticised 2Baba for publicly announcing his separation from Annie Idibia.

Toke had earlier knocked the singer after he made a video affirming that he and Annie had filed a divorce and that his Instagram account was not hacked.

While noting that no one is innocent, Toke added that "they" would fight for Annie. Toke's post elicited mixed reactions.

