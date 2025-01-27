Nigerian music star and multi-award winner Wizkid, widely known as Ayodeji Balogun paid a visit to K1 De Ultimate

Legit.ng recalls reporting that K1 lost his dear mother Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe, who passed at age 105

The singer, who is smitten with the Fuji maestro went with some of his team members to pay a condolence visit to him

Nigerian social media users were pleased to see Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun visit K1 De Ultimate, Ayinde Wasiu after the painful passing of his beloved mother.

Alhaja Halima Shadiya Anifowoshe passed at age 105 in the wee hours of January 18, 2025. This news came as an awful shock to the singer and his family. Her burial was held sometime last week and had several top executives in attendance.

Although Wizkid could not make it to the burial, he made sure to pay a condolence visit to the music legend at his home.

The video of the siege arriving there with his team raised reactions online, as he received a very warm welcome. In another clip, K1's female children were spotted greeting 'Uncle Wizzy' as they called him in turns.

Another clip saw Wizkid's all smiles, as he hugged the singer one last time before taking his leave. One could tell that the singer had a great time with K1 and his family. His kids even made them do a viral TikTok challenge, which caused hysterical reactions online.

Watch Wizkid's visit here:

Here is another photo of them together:

Wizkid's visit to K1 spurs online reactions

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@indiana_to_the_world_ reacted:

"Uncle Wizzy❤️🦅."

@chiqueee_p said:

"That alaye quickly drink wizzy drink sharp werey tap from grace 😂."

@zeeokore said:

"Everything about him is so refreshing, see hug 😩😩😩."

@drey8488 said:

"Wizkid turn back the guy on black touch him to confirm maybe he's spirit."

@fils_the_blogger:

"K1 no even respect older people wey don vist reach how e take respect Wizkid, omo 😂."

@donteeoflagos said:

"K1 children friends are in trouble this week.. They will hear the wizkid gist like 500 time 😂😂😂."

@yemmyphil said:

"In everything you do in this life i beg get money oo! Or else you will be in classification of ga enu wa! Never put yourself in ga nu wa category even if you don't have money have self respect!!!"

@adekunleaade64 said:

"Nigeria Entertainment industry 💯."

@___abisolaaa said:

"Oh no wonder he was frowning, they’ve used baba Oni baba to do meme on Snapchat o🤣."

@ixixi87_:

"See as Man Settle..if na that other wan now..na Agbero you go see for everywhere."

K1 breaks down in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, aka K1 de Ultimate, has buried his mother amid tears.

He was inconsolable as he wept over his beloved mother, who died at the age of 105 and has been laid to rest.

In the video shared online, two of the singer's wives took turns to console him as they joined him in mourning his mum's passing.

