Peter Okoye was happy that his daughter, Aliona, clocked 14 years as he penned a lovely note to her on her birthday

In the post, he also shared a video collage from the time she was born to different stages of her life

Fans were happy about the post and they congratulated the celebrant while gushing over the beauty of the girl

Nigersin singer Peter Okoye of Psquare fame has marked his daughter's birthday in a unique way.

In the post, the singer made a video collage of his daughter Aliona from when she was born till her 12th birthday.

Peter Okoye calls daughter princess. Photo credit@peterokoye

Source: Instagram

Different stages of her life and growth were shared in the recording. In a picture seen in the post, the music star, who recently linked up with Burna Boy was holding Aliona when she was born.

In the video, Peter was seen holding his daughter as the two of them were bending down in front of his car.

The father and daughter were also seen playing and singing together at some points.

Peter Okoye writes note to daughter

Taking to the caption of his post, the singer recently shared his hair surgery procedure, called his daughter his princess.

According to him, his daughter was his love. He also disclosed that his heart belonged to her.

The Winning crooner added that Aliona will always be his princess till his last breath.

Calling her by all her names, he wished her a happy birthday and also wished her well. The music star ended his post with love emoji, emoji of birthday gift and that of a cake.

See the post here:

@tenientertainer:

"So sweet. She’s so pretty ahah ."

@modupe_dada154:

"Happy birthday to you daddy’s carbon copy."

@donflexx:

"Birthday blessings Aliona. Happy birthday cute."

@talk2dave10:

"P classic, happy birthday to aliona."

@amarachi2018:

"Happy birthday my beautiful name sake."

@tush__tush24:

"Nah today I know say I don old for this IG. I remember commenting on that video u made with her where she was singing "ejeajo" with her cute lips now she's a full pre-teen. Amazing watching her grow! Good job dad and mom @lolaomotayo_okoye."

@farid_farchoukh:

"Happy birthday ali ur like a lil sis to me."

@djswitch_:

"Beautiful! Happy birthday PumPum. You continue to make your parents proud and know that they will go above and beyond for you to achieve your dreams! Love you."

@meggymusic:

"Happy Birthday Princess Aliona."

@cfc_chris_offical:

"Happy birthday, princess."

Source: Legit.ng