Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti, son of the late Nigerian legend Fela Kuti, has taken a hot swipe at Africans who relocated abroad for greener pastures.

In a recent segment from his popular Instagram Live sessions, Seun called out Nigerians, Ghanaians, and others for allegedly being dishonest about their experiences in foreign countries.

He argued that there was an unspoken, silent agreement among them to conceal the harsh realities of their everyday lives abroad.

He claimed that if Africans living overseas were more transparent about their struggles, it would discourage many back home from planning to leave their own countries.

Seun Kuti also took aim at those who have been living abroad for extended periods, accusing them of losing touch with their African roots.

He, however, noted that the situation back home wasn't necessarily any better for those who migrated.

In a previous report, Seun Kuti shared his anger over his experience with a Nigerian bank in London.

The saxophonist revealed that he wanted to open a bank account in the foreign country after he realised he had £10,000 (about N22m) on him.

He decided to patronise an African/Nigerian bank, but he was shocked to learn that the minimum amount required was £50,000, which was approximately N106m.

Disappointed by the incident, the activist recounted how he walked out of the bank hall in shame. He further criticised the financial body for its high demands from Nigerians, juxtaposed with the country's economic situation.

Seun noted that the event took place in the presence of his manager and friend, who laughed at him for thinking that his £10,000 was more than sufficient to open a foreign account.

Seun Kuti's clip spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mr.pe_I47 wrote:

"I still wonder what you guys feel we see abroad that we have not seen in Africa."

Kenespiode said:

"Why would someone like him generalize a topic like this ? For some the only thing the face their is being a second class citizen. I have families and close friends living abroad and they will choose to live abroad a million times!"

obynnyaw commented:

"As a Medical Doctor in America, 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸I will Japa one million times again!"

cognitove wrote:

"Don’t generalize. I am a successful medical doctor here in the US and I thank God every day for the opportunity to leave Naija.

"Yes life can be challenging especially iwhen u move to a new country and starting life from scratch. Don’t expect opportunities to land on your laps. It took you from cradle to adulthood to build relationships in Nigeria don’t expect once you come here things will begin to work. You have to put in the work!! Ask questions !! And trust God to help you navigate your path."

tontolofabris wrote:

"It's hard at home and away... Just choose your hard."

