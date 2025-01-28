A young Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after his new shop got robbed by unknown people

In a video, he displayed how the shop looked when he opened it a few weeks ago and how it changed after the incident

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to console him

A heartbreaking incident involving a young Nigerian businessman has sparked an outpouring of sympathy on social media.

The businessman, who had recently launched his new shop, was left in pains after falling victim to theft.

Businessman in tears after his shop got robbed Photo credit: @dondusted247/TikTok.

Businessman laments as shop gets robbed

The shop owner, known on TikTok as dondusted247, took to the platform to share a sad video showing the devastating aftermath of the break-in.

According to him, he did a fixed deposit savings for about five years to raise money for the shop and getting goods.

The clip contrasted the shop's initial grand opening with its current state, revealing the extent of the losses incurred.

It also captured a gathering of sympathisers who had converged on the shop to offer their condolences.

"Two weeks now I opened my new now everything is gone. I did five years fixed deposit to be able to raise money. Dey wan make I go back trenches. This one pain me pass death," the man said.

The theft, which occurred just two weeks after the shop's launch, resulted in the loss of a huge amount of goods.

Reactions as businessman laments over theft

TikTok users responded with supportive comments, offering words of encouragement and consolation to the sad businessman.

@Dollars Man said:

"Hwfar my guy I remember when you dey push Barrow for Douglas."

@kencurrency1 said:

"Talk true how you take get the money? If na Yahoo na Karma. But if na Legit I'm deeply sorry and willing to support."

@Anthony Nnamdi382 said:

"Bro investigation should start from the person that installed the doors and it’s not a joke I’m telling you with 100% mind and experience don’t let it slide like that it’s your hard work for years bro."

@Fancy_catering & event said:

"Those friends of yours are behind it. Take their sand from the shop they rob and go for good afa. You will see."

@Valentine said:

"Best thing to do when you open a shop in New area, find the Omonile in the area treat dem nice. If na smoke buy dem Smoke, get dem drink and Food, gist with them well, make friends with them."

@Sarah-tims said:

"I remember the first post you made about your ex asking viewers to go tell her that you have opened a shop. She go dey somewhere dey laugh."

@Ferd said:

"I heard abt dis bro. I am so sorry abt ur lost even if na yaho money e no mean atlist em use am put fr investdment em no useles am. See first of all those security at royce road re fools. Sorry bro."

@Africashoutcart.com said:

"Survival is not for the weak ! if you must get a man down to be up, do it with all alacrity! protect your source of income even if must hunt spiritually."

@Cadet Umanah added:

"This tin happen to me in 2022, Dem tif me 3times my bizness almost go down. I ran to a friend to help me with moni, shishi I didn't get frm any so call friend. I suffer that yr but tank God, am ok now."

Sulai Judas commented:

"You really need to pray o."

See the post below:

Wig seller in tears over theft incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady broke down in tears after her shop was burgled by thieves who made away with a lot of valuables.

In a video she posted on TikTOk, the lady said she was robbed in 2024, during which her generator was stolen.

Source: Legit.ng