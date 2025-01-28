Comedian AY Makun made it to the frontline of blogs after he cautioned online inlaws on how they discuss Annie Iidbia and 2baba’s marriage

The media host advised that it was best to focus on what attacked the marriage rather than blaming the couples

AY further pointed out ways netizens were causing more harm to the situation, however, many didn’t flow with his line of thought as they pounced on him for different reasons

Nigerian ace comedian AY Makun incurred the wrath of his countrymen after he weighed in on his friend and music icon 2baba’s marital crisis.

The comic man called for empathy and understanding when it comes to discussing matters of broken marriages or personal struggles that are often made public.

He noted that Instead of pointing fingers and blaming the couples involved, it’s best to understand why the marriage itself is under attack.

AY spoke against the way online inlaw and bloggers have decided to look at the situation going on between Annie and 2baba.

He further reminded the public that lives were involved in order not to incur unrepairable damage.

“Instead of casting blame in broken marriages that you know nothing about, why not focus on the reasons why the institution itself is under attack. No one goes in with a plan to fail. It’s troubling to see online inlaws and blogs revel in sensationalism, often at the expense of those hurting. Real lives are involved—let’s choose empathy over drama and contents. Some of you will never rest until you lead a fellow human to suiciiide.”

See his post below:

AY Makun’s post spurs hot takes

Most netizens who came across bashed the comedian over his views for a couple of reasons that best served them. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@napoleon2002 wrote:

"Everybody now have the right to advice. Even someone who divorced without looking back albeit illegal."

laughwithressy said:

"Most of you forget you have daughters. Treat a woman the way you want your fellow man to treat your daughter."

ugochi__n reacted:

"Why won’t marriage be under attack when you people won’t keep your preek in your pants?"

myladynma:

"Did you say no one goes in with the intention to fail? Oga please, what were your intentions for cheating on your partners? Oh, that they’d become gladiators for marriage? Most of you men go in with the intention to not only fail but to maim and mar the women who society has already conditioned to think that there isn’t life outside of men."

adebiyiashabi wrote:

"Na them, culprit don drop quote."

naija.bakers reacted:

"Nothing is under attack. Y’all should keep your dddddssss in your pants and respect your partners. If you can’t be loyal, stay single. If you love polygamy, inform your partner before marraige. Let them decide they want the burden of a cheating spouse and polygamy.

"Stop marrying monogamous partners and expecting polygamy. This is applicable to both genders."

AY and 2baba's kids share fun moments

In a previous report, the comedian shared an endearing video of himself and the legendary singer's children.

In the video that went viral online, the comic man was seen chatting with the grown kids who were excited to have him around.

He further asked the musician's first daughter, Isabella to explain the viral statements she made about pretty girls, triggering reactions online.

