Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti stirred confusion online as he made claims about Speed Darlington's fame

The saxophonist alleged how the controversial rapper became popular after an encounter with embattled American rapper Diddy

This revelation came after netizens asked him to weigh in on the fight between Burna Boy and the Nigerian rapper

Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti has replied netizens asking him to meld into Burna Boy and Speed Darlington, aka Akpi's case.

Legit.ng earlier reported the renowned saxophonist received a diamond-iced neckpiece with a Fela pendant from the Grammy winner.

Seun Kuti speaks on Speed Darlington's career. Credit: @speeddarlinton, @bigbirdkuti, @burnaboy

The chain, which used to belong to Burna Boy, included a pendant of Seun's father and Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

Following that, Seun attacked fans who wanted him to talk to Burna Boy about his issue with the controversial rapper

Seun, however, claimed that the infamous American rapper Diddy was responsible for Speed Darlington's rise to fame.

He announced this during a live video session with his Instagram followers.

Seun Kuti begged netizens not to include him in the Saga because Burna Boy gifted him a piece of diamond jewellery.

According to him, Diddy helped Speed Darlington gain popularity by circulating one of his earliest videos on social media.

"Please don't involve me in Burnaboy and Speed Darlington's case, Diddy was the one who even made Speed Darlington popular it was after Diddy reposted Speed Darlington years back that his Phrase Beng Dededeng went viral."

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's claims

beauty:

"Nobody can bring Burna handwork and effort down not even Belle nah water."

makaveli1173:

"The Matter just clear to me now 😂so Akpi was once also Diddy princess bro is talking out of experiences base on one or two wey him and Diddy don do together."

p_e_s_c_o_07:

"Akpi is envious of Burna success. He should remain in prison until the mumu Akpi do a public apology video."

pretty_nonye1:

"So speed don bite the hand wey feed am?"

tradeyourgiftcardswithtoks:

"Ooooomooo see where Seun carry us go😅😅😂💯💯 Na OG’s go remember those days Ooo.😅 Imagine nobody even remember put that part out all because of their hate for Burna in this part of the World.😂 Damnn!"

kingsammygramm:

"Now it makes sense Akpi nah Diddy ex that why bro is so pained about his new chick 😀Burna."

kennedyexcel:

"Na true na the same Diddy dey post akip for US with beng dededeng, So why akpi come take am personal between diddy and Burna."

confidence_ladies_salon:

"Akpi will only be granted bail after 6month. he gonna learn and learn in the hard way."

doffor11:

"Maybe Diddy oil Akpi that time so now Akpi dey feel say anybody when near Diddy must be oiled too."

star_nwa_:

"Bella na water 💦 said he would release Akpi but nothing come out. Burna Boy help us."

Samklef compares Seun Kuti to his father

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samklef made a comparison of father and son and advised Seun to stop living off his father's glory.

He explained that Fela's father was a clergyman and that the late musician created his legacy without living off his father.

He slammed Seun by calling him a fool and vowed not to stop disrespecting him until he stopped calling out others.

