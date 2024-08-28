Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti shared his disappointment with a Nigerian bank in London

The Saxophonist narrated how he was bounced out of the bank premises because the £10,000 he had was not enough to open an account

Boldong calling the bank's name, the activist slammed them for not being considerate about the country's economic state

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti shared his vehemation over his experience with a Nigerian bank (Guaranty Trust Bank) in London.

Seun Kuti revealed that he wanted to open a bank account in the foreign country after he realised he had £10,000 on him.

Seun Kuti called out GTB bank

Source: Instagram

He decided to patronise an African/ Nigerian bank, but he was shocked to learn that the minimum amount required was £50,000, which is approximately N106m.

"I go GTB for London. Dem say if I no get £50,000, I no fit open account," he siad.

Disappointed by the incident, the activist recounted how he walked out of the bank hall in shame. He further criticised the financial body for its high demands from Nigerians, juxtaposed with the country's economic situation.

Seun noted that the vent took place in the presence of his manager and friend, who laughed at him for thinking that his £10,000 was more than sufficient to open a foreign account.

Watch him talk below:

Seun Kuti goes viral online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DiabloChaze:

"Regardless of how funny this looks, it’s absolutely appalling to hear they requesting £50,000 just to open an account? That's exploitation, not banking. African financial institutions should empower, not extort, their own people."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"If he can not open the account, he should go and warm Eba and chop abeg."

@naijaconectblog:

"Our grandparents..na inside ground they saved their money that time."

@damola_ade77:

"He made a very valid point, the bank was opened mainly for money laundering. Keyword:- mainly."

@Josef_oti:

"Depends on the account tho! Maybe their talking about premium accoun which is the equivalent of platinum account in Nigeria. It’s banking system in the western world not a GTB thing."

Samklef compares Seun Kuti to his father

Samklef made a comparison between father and son and advised Seun to stop living off his father's glory.

He explained that Fela's father was a clergyman and that the late musician created his legacy without living off his father.

He slammed Seun by calling him a fool and vowed not to stop disrespecting him until he stopped calling out others.

Source: Legit.ng