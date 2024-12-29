A video has captured how DJ Big N reacted to the questions skit maker Isbae U asked him on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask

In the clip, the disc jockey didn't give Isbae U a breathing space but gave him responses as if they had quarrelled in the past

The clip sparked reactions among fans of the two celebrities, who asked Isbae U what he must have done to warrant such answers from the DJ

Foremost disc jockey, Nonso Temisan Ajufo, better known as DJ Big N was recently on skit maker, Ismail Adebayo popularly known as Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

In the clip making the round online, the skit maker asked DJ Big N the advantages of being fat.

Replying him, the music entrepreneur, who recently defended Don Jazzy, said that he had lost 20kg in the last three months.

He also disclosed that fat people have the opportunity to lose weight, but how will Isbae U 'become fine'.

While Isbae U was struggling to speak because he was caught unaware with Big N's response, the DJ started stuttering just like his host.

DJ Big N blasts his host

In the recording, the disc jockey didn't allow his host to rest, he told him that he was very slow.

He added that Isbae U looked someone, who they will tell a joke on Friday and would be laughing on Monday.

Recall that some other celebrities had tackled Isbae U after they were invited to his podcast in the past.

Here is the video:

How fans reacted to DJ Big N's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the disc jockey and skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@derickrose28:

"Wait, Bae U take your girl before nii? He roasted him."

@angelaeguavoen:

"Omo!! BIG N finish am o."

@empress_rob:

"Big N as BaeU offended you before? This episode sounds like a comeback."

@faithful_spiritual:

“You want a popular dj ? Or you want a dj that can deliver?” Word"

@sohibu_l_misbaha:

"Bro cooked ceremony food with just a spark of lighter."

@sir_adebanks:

"Bro sat on bea u and suffocated him."

@kvng_mst:

"When a bully meets their match, they get stunned. Hence the stuttering."

@siscko_fabric:

"I didn't know DJ can talk like this."

@joepearl1:

"DJ BigN came prepared and he looks like someone who can’t talk ooo."

Bobrisky reacts Isbae U's introduction

Legit.ng had reported that popular crossdresser, who relocated abroad a few months ago was once a guest on Isbae U's podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Isbae U introduced Bobrisky as an ex-convict and ex-money sprayer, which didn't go down well with him.

His response sparked reactions online, and fans said they were anticipating the full episode of the show.

