Nigerian disc jockey DJ Big N has gone online to defend his boss and friend Don Jazzy over the trending narrative about him

Recall that Don Jazzy was dragged for donating N4 million to Bobriksy, resulting in netizens calling him homosexual

In a new post by DJ Big N, he shed some light on the situation and explained how the donation came about

Nonso Temisan Ajufo, widely known as DJ Big N, took to social media to defend Don Jazzy after naysayers began spreading ill narratives about him.

Michael Collins Ajereh, the boss of one of the most successful Nigerian record labels, came under fire for donating N4m to crossdresser Bobrisky when he got out of prison.

Recently, Oluwadolarz also came forward to allege that a known figure in the entertainment space threatened to sleep with him in exchange for fame, to which Don Jazzy dared him to call the person out.

Following all these occurrences, it became easy for social media users to portray the music boss in a certain light, and push that he is gay.

Reacting to all these, the Mavin Records DJ, Big N, went on his official social media page, where he affirmed that Don Jazzy had never met Bobrisky and that the donation was made through someone who had gone to solicit funds for the crossdresser.

He also emphatically stated that he was the one who introduced Oluwadolarz to DonJazzy and he only made such a controversial statement as a publicity stunt to push his own.

How fans reacted to Big N's post

"Whatever oluwadollarz said it's true. He is not the first to say it.. No smoke without oku."

"Oluwa Dollars was clearly playing mind game; trying to have people stream his song out of pity."

"Gone days where women used to be in drama. For the last few months gay men have taking over."

"All this Shalaye no really necessary."

"We only love you if u are against Bobrisky , Nigerians can never accept agaygay."

"I dont understand this write up, was his name mentioned."

