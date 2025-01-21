DJ Jimmy Jatt has shared his experience while battling with kidney failure which was caused by diabetes

In an interview with Rubbin Minds, he stated how it started and how he had been fairing since them

Fans were excited to see the disc jockey as they reacted to the interview in the comment section of the post

Foremost disc jockey, Jimmy Jatt Amu, aka DJ Jimmy Jatt, is happy to be alive and has recounted his ordeal while batting with kidney failure.

The music entrepreneur was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi -Uchendu where he spoke about his absence in the music industry.

According to the man, who had a show last year, he made a decision to travel abroad in 2019 because he has lived all his life in Nigeria.

However, in 2020, he started having medical issues and he lost his sight. He had a surgery to correct it but while he was in the USA, he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and had to be on dialysis.

The disc jockey came back to Nigeria to have a kidney transplant, which was successful. He later went back abroad for recovery purpose.

Jimmy Jatt speaks about smoking

When Ebuka asked Jimmy Jatt what caused the kidney failure, he disclosed that he doesn't smoke or drink. The only thing he does was social drinking on a few occasions.

Stating further, Jimmy Jatt noted that his kidney failure was caused by diabetes. He added that he had been batting diabetes since he was 30 years. It developed to a high blood pressure and later to kidney failure.

Sharing his health status with his fans, Jimmy Jatt noted that he was fine now and in a very good stage health wise.

Recall that music video director, TG Omri also battled kidney failure and had to undergo a transplant last year.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jimmy Jatt's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview granted by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below:

@drdetectiive:

"Jimmy Jatt... Pioneer DJ..respect."

@michelle_thetwin:

"Silent battles are the hardest to fight. Glad he’s doing ok."

@obaksolo:

"Omo. Big Thanks to God. This life make sure you also have money because if not. What would we be saying?"

@seth_wave:

"This guy brought alot of OGs to lime light."

@d_flowergirlje:

"Omo every Aboki with him Kettle. May God heal him permanently in Jesus name."

@ozi_oma_16:

"You see this adult hood ehnnn. May God help us fight every battles people are fighting silent battle."

@oladipupo_27:

"Omo people they see shege oo God I’m grateful abeg."

@fameyuie:

"Omo, showbuiz is crazy, you just going to be saying where is he , he has fallen off but nobody knows the individual struggles and challenges these people go through. It’s well."

@mz__yemmy:

"Na cloth dey cover a lot of things some people are going through a lot ."

@mcttechnigeria_ltd:

"Thank God he had money to sort all of that!"

TG Omori's transplant fails

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian music video director TG Omori panicked as he called on his fans to pray for him after his kidney transplant failed.

Omori had shared how his brother donated a kidney to him for a transplant.

The video music director was worried about his life and prayed not to die as fans tried to encourage him in the comment section of his post.

