Nigerian talent manager, Efe Omoregbe, has reacted to the legal battle between Mercy Chinwo, Judi Kay and their manager, Eezee Conceptz

In a video posted online and a press release made available, Omoregbe explained the standard practice concerning an artist’s master rights

Omoregbe’s stance on the issue became a trending topic and netizens dropped their hot takes online

Nigerian singer Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia’s former manager, Efe Omoregbe, has spoken about Mercy Chinwo and Judi Kay’s legal battle with their manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu aka Eezee Conceptz.

After Mercy Chinwo and Judi Kay took legal action against Eezee Conceptz with claims of funds mismanagement, Efe Omoregbe, a known industry expert and was also part of the mediation meeting, gave more insight on social media.

In a video posted on his official Instagram page, Omoregbe said that the record label traditionally owns master rights. A valuation must be done for an artist who wants the rights, and the musician makes an offer.

However, he stated that it is up to the record label whether they want to sell the rights or not. According to Omoregbe, people buy back their master rights, and it is not something that the record label should be forced to sell.

In his words:

“The master rights traditionally reside with the record label. I’ve not heard or seen anything in the course of that conversation that should compel the label to give up the control of the rights to the artist. However, if the artist wants the rights what they ought to do is to make an offer, do a valuation exercise, establish the value of the catalogue and offer some kind of payment to the label that would determine whether they want to transfer or whether they want to sell or not. It’s really a matter of saying ‘I want to buy the rights, how much are you going to sell it?’ From what I know, that is basically the standard practice. I reference the fact that at that particular time, Burna Boy and Spaceship entertainment were in a conversation, they made a bid to buy the master rights, his recordings that were put out under Aristokrat around 2013-2015ish and for me that was the standard practice. People buy back their master rights if the labels are willing to sell. It’s not something you bring in law enforcement or you compel someone to sign out.”

In a press statement made available to Legit.ng, Omoregbe emphasised his stance on the dispute. He said:

“Master rights are typically owned by the label under standard industry agreements.”

"If an artist wants to acquire these rights, they must follow proper procedures. This includes conducting a valuation of the catalogue, making an offer to the label, and negotiating a fair agreement. Forcing a label to relinquish master rights is not in line with global industry practices."

He concluded by saying:

"This is an issue that can be resolved professionally and amicably. There is no need for compulsion, law enforcement, or undue escalation. Negotiation is the right path to resolve such matters."

Reactions as Efe Omoregbe wades into Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Conceptz’s dispute

Efe Omoregbe’s input on the legal dispute between Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Conceptz over her master rights drew the attention of netizens. Some of them shared their position on the matter.

temitopeabraham:

“Thank you sir for sharing boss.”

worulecool:

“It’s good to see a professional weigh in on this. Hopefully, it helps de-escalate the unnecessary drama.”

Queenestherchamberlin:

“This shows why both sides need to respect the contracts they signed. Thanks, Efe, for explaining it so clearly.”

zejicstitches:

“So, the catalog belongs to the label unless an agreement is reached to transfer it? Makes sense.”

lanrenaijapromo:

“The drama is unfortunate, but facts like these can bring some calm and refocus everyone on resolutions.”

thaturhobogirlmedia:

“Efe’s statement really clears the air. Situations like this remind us how crucial it is to respect legal agreements while handling disputes maturely.”

Wolecypher:

“Shouldn't a pastor focus on reconciling both parties instead of making it public like this?”

richeeofficial2:

“This is the clarity we needed. Controversies like this should teach the industry to prioritize contracts.”

cindyblakson:

“Efe’s post helps to calm the noise. Hopefully, both sides prioritize facts over emotions moving forward.”

chiomaeigbokwe:

“Masters rights are typically owned by the record label or the artist who financed the recording.”

curvybarby:

“But in all honesty the masters are labels property in perpetuity. Like he said make an offer if he wants to sell he will sell it but you can’t blackmail him to give it to you na.”

chukwumaideh:

“Any artist that wants his or her masters from the label should make an offer to buy the catalog from the label but selling is at the complete decision of the label if they wanna sell or not.”

beji3400:

“All these people are about the money, God no dey their heads fully again just a sad, when husbands enter it’s all about the money now.”

Sona_odafen:

“Hmmmmm so they want to arm twist him to giving up the masters ????”

Joyhappiness0001:

“Eeezeeconcept, go court and stop disturbing us. Mänipulator. If people comment not in support of you, next you block them. Only want everyone to be in support of your Månipulation.”

Sex_masterclass:

“When you guys where sharing percentage we were not there oh, please don't involve us on this matter…”

Chiomaeigbokwe:

“Masters rights are typically owned by the record label or the artist who financed the recording. The agreement with the artist and the record label also determines who owns the masters rights. Some artists agree to release 3 or more albums, and when the record label recovers its investment, the rights revert back to the artist. That's why it's important to always get an entertainment lawyer to negotiate any deal for you so that you can incude an exit clause. No record label should own any rights in perpetuity. If these options are not available, that's only when you can decide to either buy back your rights or simply release a new version just like what Taylor Swift did.”

Eezee Conceptz fires back at Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as Eezeetee, finally addressed the accusations made against him.

According to the talent manager, Mercy Chinwo has made $625,000 from his record label to date, but she preferred to tell people about how she seemingly signed a bad contract even though she pursued him for years to sign her.

Eezee Conceptz said that he offered Mercy a 50/50 gross earnings ratio, but she’s trying to use law enforcement to take over a catalogue on which she did not spend a dime. He said the gospel singer made $625k and claimed it was for Jesus, but her actions proved otherwise.

