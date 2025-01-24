Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o is one of the greatest footballers to come out of Africa and reach stardom in Europe

Samuel Eto'o is going viral on social media after meeting one of his former colleagues who is working as a security guard at a bank in Cameroon and stopping to talk with him.

Eto'o is regarded as one of the greatest footballers to come out of Africa and shoot to stardom in Europe, playing for the biggest European clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Samuel Eto'o chatting with Rigobert Song and Vincent Aboubakar during Cameroon's training at AFCON 2023. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

He is the current head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), having been in office since December 11, 2021, two years after his professional retirement.

Eto'o reunites with ex-teammate

As seen in a video going viral on social media, Eto'o was at a bank for a seminar and, on his way out, had an emotional moment with a former teammate.

The man, whose identity is yet to be uncovered, works as a security guard at the bank. The pair exchanged pleasantries, and Eto'o told those around him he was his colleague.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year agreed to meet him again as he was in a hurry to another meeting.

“We need to meet up and talk because I can't speak right now. I have a meeting in 10 mins. Talk to Christian (My PA) to set up a meeting for us. Take care friend,” he said.

Both men have been applauded on social media for keeping it real, as the man could have hidden himself in shame, or Eto'o could have ignored him when he called.

@Mr_Humble87 replied:

“When life favours you, don’t ever think others are lazy. Bravo to Eto’o on acknowledging his old teammate.”

@Irebamiolakanm1 replied:

“And Eto went back to greet him well, that’s a good man. That security man's status is about to change for good.”

@kristiano_88 replied:

“Some people will hide, out of shame, but that's not right. His life will probably change for the better because he didn't shy away due to his status. He came out.”

@oladimeji_ipaye replied:

“Good men!!!! Both acknowledged each other regardless of the huge differences in their current status. Big up Eto for showing the most love and respect towards his old friend. Only men can do this out of the blue when they meet an old friend who’s down on their luck.”

When Eto'o asked for Okocha to be subbed

Legit.ng previously reported on when Eto'o asked for Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha to be substituted during a charity match because he was too good.

Okocha never looked out of place despite his age and was dominating the midfield with his vision and exquisite passing, which forced Eto'o to joke that he should be removed.

Source: Legit.ng